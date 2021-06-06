BWW Feature: Announcing the New 2021-22 BOARD OF DIRECTORS at Kentwood Players

Congratulations to the Kentwood Players newly installed 2021-22 Board of Directors:

President: Alison Boole

Vice President: Marty Feldman

Secretary: Susan Weisbarth

Treasurer: Kim Peterson

Plays Reading Chair: Gail Bernardi

Plays Reading Committee; Bouket Fingerhut, Roy Okida

Production: George Kondreck

Box Office: Elizabeth Bouton Summerer

Season Subscriptions: Catherine Rahm

Development: Jeremy Palmer

Marketing: Samantha Barrios

Publicity: Shari Barrett

Volunteer Coordinator: Michele Selin

Programs/Postcards/Bulletin: Chris Morrison

House Manager: Shawn "Lefty" Plunkett

Technical Manager: Bruce Starrett

It's been quite a year and our new Board of Directors looks forward to an exciting 2021-22 Season with our continuing YouTube Channel programming including KP Live Interviews, Special Events and our Virtual Theater Series. And most importantly, the re-launch of our home theater, THE WESTCHESTER PLAYHOUSE, this Fall.

During the past year, Kentwood Players decided "The Show Must Go On" even though our stage at the Westchester Playhouse went dark in March 2020. We began our Virtual Theater Series last summer of original one-act plays and received countless submissions from playwrights as far away as Canada. We have already produced 8 online plays with two more coming this summer. Our YouTube channel, youtube.com/kentwoodplayers, has grown from promotional trailers of our staged productions to 4-week runs of each Zoom play, as well as our weekly interview series, "KP Live," where directors, designers, and actors have shared personal stories about their lives in the theatre world.

Now streaming through June 20 is the short dramedy "The Test" by Rom Watson which features Sam Gianfala as Steven and John Webb as Charlie, two college students who meet on Zoom to discuss class notes and wind up putting a very important life decision to the test! This perfect selection to celebrate Pride Month is directed by Shari Barrett. And also streaming, be sure to watch the KP Live interview with "The Test" director and cast, hosted by Samantha Barrios and Sam Gianfala.

Also streaming is a compilation of musical numbers performed by Kentwood Players members during our recent "A Night With Gilbert & Sullivan" benefit event, directed by Catherine Rahm, during which each performer also shares how their personal history with our Community Theatre group began. And be sure to watch the KP Live interview with Catherine Rahm and KP's Development Chair Jeremy Palmer about the event.

Opening Sunday, June 20 at 8:15pm immediately after their KP Live interview at 7pm is "Poetry, Prose and Pirates" by Ken Preuss as the first play in our second Virtual Theater Series season, directed by Catherine Rahm. Featured in the cast are Michele Selin as Shelly, Patricia Butler as Peg, Ben Lupejkis as Theo, Joan Kubicek as Vera and Zahra Zaveri as Chas, all members of an online writers' group during one of their regular meetings - until unexpected discoveries by one of the authors makes this session anything but ordinary!

AUDITIONS for "Castles in the Zoom" by John Mabey, directed by Susan Weisbarth assisted by Jack Maatita, are being held on Zoom on Saturday, June 5 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM and Sunday, June 6 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM by appointment. This comedy centers on the premise that two people are set up on a blind date though neither of them knows that, since they were both invited to what they thought was a surprise Zoom birthday party. Two actors are needed - male, female or non-binary, mid-30's, all ethnicities and orientations are welcome. To make an audition appointment, please send an email with your resume and headshot to director Susan Weisbarth at whatavoice@aol.com. She will be happy to send you a copy of the script and schedule your preferred audition time. The Zoom link will be sent a few days prior to your audition time.

With all this great programming available, please be sure to mark your calendars, join us & subscribe at https://youtube.com/kentwoodplayers

Directors are still needed for additional titles already approved. If you are interested in reviewing these scripts, please contact plays@kentwoodplayers.org

So what have we been up to during the shutdown? Purchased in 1961, our building at 8301 Hindry Avenue was overdue for a major makeover. We took advantage of this unprecedented closure by upgrading our theatre. We now have a refurbished roof, new flooring, and a new HVAC system with state-of-the-art air-filtration/bipolar ionization technology. To manage costs, we hired contractors willing to work side-by-side with our member volunteers, the heart of this Community Theatre.

Very soon we will reveal a new facade in time for our grand re-opening this Fall with Christopher Durang's comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE. Our cast has been rehearsing weekly via Zoom since March 2020 and can't wait to finally open for live audiences! We hope you'll join us, please stay tuned for more details at www.kentwoodplayers.org, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.