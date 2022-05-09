BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
AFTERGLOW will run through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Midnight Theatricals presents the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. The production opened this week and the company celebrated with an afterparty at Tramp Stamp Granny's. Go inside the opening night festivities below.
The play opened simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.
AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships.
When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.afterglowla.com.
Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe
Robbie Simpson, Patrick Reilly with S. Asher Gelman
James Hayden Rodriguez and Robbie Simpson
Intimacy Coordinator Chelsey Morgan
Sound Designer Alex Mackyol
Stefan Milici, S. Asher Gelman and Mati Gelman
The Cast of AFTERGLOW
Associate Director and Original Cast Member Robbie Simpson and S. Asher Gelman
Associate Director Robbie Simpson
Creator and Director S. Asher Gelman
Noah Bridgestock, Nathan Mohebbi and James Hayden Rodriguez
Nate Richardson
James Hayden Rodriguez
Nathan Mohebbi
GMs Jenna Lazar and Evan Bernardin with Robbie Simpson and S. Asher Gelman