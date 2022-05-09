Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS All the Nominees!

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night

AFTERGLOW will run through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

May. 9, 2022  

Sign-up for LA News & Specials

Midnight Theatricals presents the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. The production opened this week and the company celebrated with an afterparty at Tramp Stamp Granny's. Go inside the opening night festivities below.

AFTERGLOW will run through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The play opened simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships.

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.afterglowla.com.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Robbie Simpson, Patrick Reilly with S. Asher Gelman

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
James Hayden Rodriguez and Robbie Simpson

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Intimacy Coordinator Chelsey Morgan

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Sound Designer Alex Mackyol

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Stefan Milici, S. Asher Gelman and Mati Gelman

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of AFTERGLOW

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Associate Director and Original Cast Member Robbie Simpson and S. Asher Gelman

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Associate Director Robbie Simpson

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Creator and Director S. Asher Gelman

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Noah Bridgestock, Nathan Mohebbi and James Hayden Rodriguez

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Nate Richardson

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
James Hayden Rodriguez

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Nathan Mohebbi

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
Noah Bridgestock

BWW Exclusive: Midnight Theatricals' West Coast Premiere of Hit Play AFTERGLOW Celebrates Opening Night
GMs Jenna Lazar and Evan Bernardin with Robbie Simpson and S. Asher Gelman



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories


More Hot Stories For You