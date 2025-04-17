BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Begins At Musical Theatre West In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre West (MTW) is turning up the volume this summer with its next highly anticipated production, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, running select dates from July 11 through July 27, 2025, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

This electrifying musical isn't just a show, it's a full-blown concert experience, with actors performing every note live on stage as they bring Buddy Holly's legendary music to life.

“This is not your typical musical. It's a celebration of one of the greatest pioneers in rock ‘n' roll, and audiences will feel like they're at a Buddy Holly concert,” said Paul Garman, Executive Producer of Musical Theatre West. “With actors playing their own instruments live on stage, the energy is going to be unlike anything else. We're thrilled to welcome fans of all ages to experience this electrifying tribute.”

Written by Alan Janes, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story charts the rise of one of rock ‘n' roll's earliest icons, from his small-town Texas roots to becoming a cultural phenomenon. Featuring timeless hits like “Peggy Sue,” “That'll Be the Day,” and “Everyday,” this toe-tapping musical will have audiences dancing in their seats while gaining insight into the man behind the music.

MTW alumnus Will Riddle stars as Buddy Holly, returning to the stage after his acclaimed performance as Carl Perkins in Million Dollar Quartet in 2024. Known for his magnetic presence and rockin' guitar prowess, Riddle promises to deliver a performance that honors Holly's enduring legacy and explosive sound. Rated PG for mild adult themes, The Buddy Holly Story runs 2 hours and 20 minutes including intermission.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

Comments