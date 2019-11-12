B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING Will Have Limited Workshop Engagement Through November

B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching is a thought-provoking new work by playwright Tara L. Wilson Noth. It will have a limited workshop engagement through November 23, at the Stephanie Feury Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles. In the play by the new playwright, a lawyer is tasked with representing a black teenager accused of murder. In her search for the truth, she is forced to face her own devastating truths about marriage, race and the woman she's chosen to be.



The director is Rayna Campbell. The cast features Terrah Bennett, Ms. Campbell, Kiersten Dolbec, Cameron Dymally, Dominic Leeder, and Jim Titus. Berkshire Theater Group (Kate Maguire, artistic director) held a reading of B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching in August 2019, directed by Ms. Campbell.



B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching is produced by Stephanie Cence and Tegan Summer, and executive produced by Chris Noth and Dion Ugbebor. For tickets and information please visit brokencodebirdswitching.com. Performances are November 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 at 8pm; November 10 at 3pm.



Wilson said, "B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching is a play about the choices we make and the unspoken lies we tell ourselves to make peace with those choices. With this play, I am able to explore race and identity, and promise and purpose. But more importantly, I wanted to write a story of the potency of being seen: the universal need to be seen for who we are. We can't begin to have an honest dialogue unless we truly see each other. My hope is that this play can succeed in beginning that conversation."



The director, Rayna Campbell said, "Among the play's many poignant themes, of loss, identity and being true to one's purpose, one of the most urgent is the systematic and racial prejudices inflicted by America's legal and prison systems. I have a passion for humanizing through theatre the pre-conceived biases - especially about African Americans in general -- and in this play about young African American men who are often dismissed and disregarded, and worse labeled as criminals."



Campbell continued, "The play also explores how the impact of incarceration affects not only those serving time, but also those they love. Tara has crafted a unique and potent narrative and along with her sister and producer Stephanie Cence, we are excited to help introduce Tara's undeniable talent to Los Angeles and to the theatre."



B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching is the debut play for Tara L. Wilson Noth. An American Academy of Dramatic Arts graduate (as are Summer and Campbell) and a UCLA creative-writing playwright, Wilson has traveled the world uncovering hidden places and people whose stories need to be told, with a special interest in historical content and research as the basis for her work.



British Director Rayna Campbell's theatre credits include Girl Dem by Charlotte Bogard Macleod, Tangled at The Criterion Theatre in London's West End, From The Pit of My Stomach at Etcetera Theatre, London and The Shekinah Monologues, Zion Arts Centre, Manchester. As an actress she has appeared in Disney's Maleficient 2, Dhaka for Netflix, Layla Fourie for Pandora Films, The Feed for Amazon Prime, Safe for Netflix, Sick of it for Sky One, and Casualty, Doctors and Girls Weekend for BBC.



Campbell's debut feature as director and producer Lapse of Honour starring Lady Leshurr was selected by Film London for the Breakthrough Series screenings at the BFI and then was screened at the Dinard Film Festival in France, Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, Avvantura Film Festival, Croatia (Special Mention Award), Amsterdam Reflecting Cities, Keswick Film Festival, Barnes Film Festival, The Festival of Black Cinema, Berlin, The British Urban Film Festival (Best Director and Best Production nominations) and most recently The Women's International Film Festival in Germany. Rayna was nominated for a Screen Nation award for Best Director and Best Film.



Terrah Bennett (Evelyn Payne) a Native New Yorker, has filmed three series to be released in 2020: My Sweet Life, the web-series Extractions, and has a recurring role on Stuck With You. She appeared on BET's Games People Play, Fox's 9-11, Are You Sleeping, and the Lifetime movie Evil Doctor. She has appeared on Broadway and in Regional Theatres, and is an ASCAP songwriter and a member of the RCA pop recording group Altitude.



As a film maker Terrah made her directorial debut with Flip the Script; she is scheduled to direct the romantic comedy feature, My Perfect Life. She produced the feature film Contradictions Of The Heart, wrote and directed the award winning short film Blueprint; and created and directed the Los Angeles Times critics' pick, Dick and Don's Fabulous 60's Rock And Soul Spectacular.



From Texas and Northern California, Kiersten Dolbec (Katherine Morgan) was an Olympic qualifying athlete, turned model turned comedian turned actor. She plays the killer nun "Sister Mary Jane" in The Comeback Trail, a Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones film released March 2020. She is recognizable from various LOST posters around Hollywood for her anxiety-ridden inflatable dinosaur son, and appeared in gas station advertisements for Poo Pourri. Dolbec studied at The Second City in Chicago and Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles.



Originally from New York City, Jim Titus (Olen Porter) trained with AMAS Repertory Theater Group, founded by the late Rosetta LeNoire. AMAS led to his first Off-Broadway performance, in The River Flows, at Manhattan's Harold Clurman Theater. Jim is best known to television audiences for his portrayal of Officer Barry Maple on all seven seasons of the hit series Pretty Little Liars. Other previous credits include Superior Donuts, Criminal Minds, Arrested Development and Law & Order: SVU. Jim will next be seen on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and as one of the leads in the feature film adaptation of the novel Eat Brains Love.



Cameron Dymally (Deshawn Payne) is a Los Angeles native. Raised on San Pedro, and attended South Shores Performing and Visual Arts Magnet school memorably playing "Mowgli" in the school's annual play "Jungle Book" that was hosted at the University Theatre at California State Dominguez Hills University. He has served his country and recently was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard.



Dominic Leeder (Mark Bennett) grew up in rural England and trained at one of the top London Drama Schools- East 15 Acting school. Theatre credits include: War Horse (National Theatre) Star Wars- Han Solo (Secret Cinema/Lucas Film) Othello - (Swivel Theatre) Ker-Ching (Frantic Assembly) The Snow Gorilla (Rose Theatre Kingston) Film: Blonde (Plan B Ent./Netflix) The Wedding Year (Lakeshore Ent.) The Bellman (June Street Prod.) Deny Everything(Reality Shift Prod.) Lost In Val Sinestra (Swisscom) TV: Grand Hotel (ABC) The Wrong Neighbor (Lifetime) Porn Again (Lucky17) The Insiders (ITV) Flashprank (MTV).





