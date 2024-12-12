Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
BOTH EYES OPEN Comes to Zellerbach Playhouse 

Performances run Saturday, February 15,2025 at 8pm and Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 2pm.

By: Dec. 12, 2024
BOTH EYES OPEN Comes to Zellerbach Playhouse  Image
New Performance Traditions will present a new production of Both Eyes Open, an experimental electroacoustic opera by Brooklyn-based composer Max Giteck Duykers and Berkeley-based librettist and playwright Philip Kan Gotanda.

In development for over a decade Both Eyes Open performances are on February 15 and 16, 2025 at Zellerbach Playhouse.

This harrowing tale documents the destruction and suffering wrought by the Japanese American World War II incarceration on U.S. soil.

Helmed by director Melissa Weaver and conductor David Milnes, Both Eyes Open features baritone Suchan Kim; soprano Zen Wu; tenor John Kun Park; Eco Ensemble and guest artist Joel Davelon marimba lumina; and the 45+ member UC Berkeley Chamber Chorus under the direction of Wei Cheng.




