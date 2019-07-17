BOEING BOEING Comes To The Dorie Theatre At The Complex In Hollywood

Germany Efficiency Productions has announced a limited engagement of Marc Camoletti's classic farce Boeing Boeing. Under the direction of Betty Karlen, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Katrine Fenger, Oscar Fleming, Emilie Owen, Theresa Philomena, Celine Rosalie, and Matt Torczon. Opening is set for Friday, July 19, at 8pm and there will be nine performances only through August 4.



The set design is by Matt Torczon, lighting and sound design are by Jim Niedzialkowski, and costume design is by Tammie Merheb-Chavez and Nathan Davis. The stage managers are Jason Gratias and Thomas Marshall Puckett.



Boeing Boeing is a hilarious farce about the exploits of Bernard, a French bachelor and three lovely flight attendants from three different countries who all believe they're engaged to Bernard. He has always been able to juggle these women due to a detailed timetable of their flight schedules. When things change and the women all end up at his apartment on the same day, he (with help from his bewildered friend Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth.



Marc Camoletti's theatrical career began in 1958 when three of his plays were presented simultaneously in Paris. The first, La Bonne Anna - ran for 1300 performances and went on to play throughout the world. Boeing Boeing (1962) is considered to be his signature hit. The original London production ran for seven years. His plays have been performed in numerous languages in over 55 countries. Camoletti died in 2003.



Betty Karlen has taught and directed at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts for over 25 years, holding the position of Company Director for the last 17. She has directed over 200 productions, appeared on more than 150 television shows, and was a series regular on Fame and Bronx Zoo.



Boeing Boeing will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 7pm thru Sunday, August 4. (Curtain on Saturday 7/20 is at 3pm.) Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at http://boeingboeing.bpt.me or by phone at (323) 363-7089. The Dorie Theatre at The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.





