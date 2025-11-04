BOB BAKER’S NUTCRACKER Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse for the Holidays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bob Baker Marionette Theater (BBMT) brings its beloved holiday production, Bob Baker’s Nutcracker, back to the Sierra Madre Playhouse for a six-week engagement running November 29, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

The enchanting marionette adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet will feature 50 performances and more than 100 handcrafted puppets, including favorites like Clara, the Nutcracker, the Rat King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Originally created in 1969 by the late puppeteer and visionary Bob Baker, the production has become a Southern California holiday tradition, celebrated for its intricate design and enduring sense of wonder. The current version, revived and preserved by BBMT’s team of artisans, transforms the classic story into a dreamlike experience featuring large-scale marionettes, colorful sets, and a spirit of whimsy that has delighted generations.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Bob Baker’s Nutcracker,” said Matt Cook, Artistic and Executive Director of Sierra Madre Playhouse. “The production transforms our historic venue into holiday central, drawing families, couples, and anyone looking to rediscover the magic of the season.”

Critics have praised Bob Baker’s Nutcracker as “Christmas magic” (BroadwayWorld) and “a congregation of imagination” (LA Dance Chronicle). LA Theatrix noted that “the cutely intimate Sierra Madre Playhouse, with its throwback red velvet seats and curtain, seems ideally suited for this vintage feeling show.”

Presented jointly by Bob Baker Marionette Theater and Sierra Madre Playhouse, the production anchors the Playhouse’s festive winter lineup, which also includes:

30MM’s Home Alone: The Musical (30-Minute Musicals) – a fast-paced, music-packed parody of the cult classic, December 6, 7, and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Matt Johnson and the New Jet Set: Jet Set Christmas! – a cool, jazz-infused holiday concert on December 20 and 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for all Sierra Madre Playhouse holiday programs are $25. For tickets and more information, visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org or call 626-355-4318.

Venue: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024