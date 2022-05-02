BETTI & BRUCE Return to LA's Cavern Club Theater with Encore Performance May 14th

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico, are excitedly returning to LA's one-and-only Cavern Club Celebrity Theater for a One-Night-Only ENCORE performance of Betti & Bruce: Trapped in Los Angeles! on Saturday, May 14th at 8PM.

Betti & Bruce are an old school Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing, and Over-Belting nightclub act that have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of. They love entertaining folks with wacky Showbiz tales featuring the music of old pals like Doris Day, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many more.

Currently touring the country, don't miss these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds as they take the nation by storm. Betti & Bruce want nothing more than to make you and yours spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Merging high class singing with low brow musical comedy chops, Los Angeles based performers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, pay ridiculous homage to lounge and nightclub acts of old. Gleefully mining the American songbook of standards and current pop hits to comedic effect, the real life couple have worked for a combined 40+ years in theater, film and tv. And now, with their charmingly outrageous Betti & Bruce alter egos, they're leaving post-pandemic audiences across the country laughing and...asking for more.

B&B's Website: https://www.bettiandbruce.com

Learn more at https://bettibruce.ticketspice.com/betti-bruce-trapped-in-los-angeles.