BETTER DAYS: A NEW MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Reading at the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BETTER DAYS: A NEW MUSICAL will receive its world premiere, public reading on Thursday, August 7 at the LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER’s Renberg Theatre. This reading will benefit the LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER.

Set in a dusty Arizona bar over the course of three Blackout Wednesdays (the night before Thanksgiving) across ten years, BETTER DAYS is a heartfelt comedy about old friends, unresolved feelings, and the gravity of coming home. As familiar faces drift through Hal’s Bar — some hoping to reconnect, others desperate to escape — they’re forced to confront the choices that shaped them and the dreams they never quite let go. It’s a raw, funny, and resonant look at the ties that bind us to the past and the hope that maybe, just maybe, it’s not too late to start over.

This original musical features music and lyrics by The Summer Set frontman, Brian Logan DALES, and prolific producer and songwriter, Emily Wright (Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson).

BETTER DAYS features a book by ERIC GARCIA – most recently seen as the creator, showrunner, and Executive Producer of Netflix’s Kaleidoscope – and direction by Emmy-nominated Kenneth Ferrone, whose most recent associate direction on Broadway includes Floyd Collins, Redwood, and Paula Vogel’s Mother Play. The reading receives music direction by Gregory Nabours.

Says ERIC GARCIA, "We’re living in a moment where the present feels almost impossible to sit with, so we look back, or we look ahead, trying to find safety in fond memories or hope for a brighter tomorrow. BETTER DAYS is about that instinct we all have when surrounded by chaos: to believe that the good stuff is somewhere else. But what the show reminds us -- in ways that are both funny and painful but honest – is that we don’t have to go back or wait for life to get better. We can try and make it better, right here, right now, together. And that feels more urgent than ever.”

Adds Brian Logan DALES, “Writing the music for BETTER DAYS has been the most creatively fulfilling experience of my life. Emily and I set out to write songs that could live both inside and outside the world of the show — songs that felt honest, story-rich, and built to last. They’re deeply personal to us, and yet, I think they’ll feel familiar to anyone who’s ever gone home and wondered what’s changed. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

BETTER DAYS is co-presented by AFTER HOURS THEATRE COMPANY/GRAHAM WETTERHAHN and LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC