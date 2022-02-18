BELLE OF AMHERST Announced At Elite Theatre Company, March 3 - 13

The Elite Theatre Company has announced the second show of its 2022 Main Stage Season, The Belle of Amherst by William Luce.

The Belle of Amherst is based on Emily Dickinson's life from 1830 to 1886. It is set in her family home and uses Dickinson's diaries, letters, and poems to recreate encounters with family, friends, and acquaintances who significantly influenced her poetry.

This production, starring actor and choreographer Anna Kotula, is under the direction of Steve Grumette, who is also the Artistic Director of the Ojai Film Festival. Together they bring the life and writings of Emily Dickinson, one of America's most treasured poets, to The Elite Main Stage in a reprise of the acclaimed Rubicon, Namba Arts, and Ojai Art Center productions.

The Belle of Amherst will be presented live at The Elite Theatre Company in Oxnard from March 3 - 13, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Seating is limited. NOTE: For all productions, patrons, volunteers, staff, and actors must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or an officially administered negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, cast and crew members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates.