BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN and More Added To Broadway in Hollywood 2025-26 Season

New titles have been added to the 2025-26 Broadway in Hollywood season at Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

New additions to the season bring some of Broadway’s biggest sensations back to Los Angeles. The epic Les Misérables (Oct 7–19, 2025) kicks things off with its sweeping score and timeless themes of justice and redemption. The mythic, genre-defying Hadestown (Oct 21–Nov 2, 2025) follows, blending Greek tragedy with New Orleans flair. Pop spectacle reigns in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Nov 4–16, 2025), while the wickedly funny The Book of Mormon (Feb 3–15, 2026) returns to challenge everything you thought a musical could do. The queens of SIX (Feb 18–Mar 8, 2026) take the mic for a chart-topping feminist history lesson, and Beetlejuice (Mar 10–22, 2026) brings its ghostly chaos and fourth-wall-breaking charm. Jukebox fans can look forward to powerhouse performances in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical (Apr 14–19, 2026) and MJ: The Musical (Apr 21–May 3, 2026), celebrating two legendary artists. And finally, the grand return of Phantom of the Opera (Jun 24–Aug 9, 2026) promises a hauntingly beautiful finale to the blockbuster run.

These titles join a season featuring the Tony Award-winning SUFFS. The acclaimed new musical about the American women’s suffrage movement, makes its West Coast debut following its Broadway run. STEREOPHONIC, a buzzy Tony contender that plunges into the creative chaos of a 1970s rock band mid-album, offers a raw and riveting backstage experience. THE NOTEBOOK, based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, arrives with an emotional score and sweeping romance. Comedy reigns in SPAMALOT, the delightfully absurd Monty Python musical returning to charm a new generation. THE SOUND OF MUSIC brings classic Rodgers and Hammerstein nostalgia, while Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical HELL’S KITCHEN lights up the stage with heart and rhythm. Rounding out the season is Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, a beloved family favorite filled with enchantment, perfect for summer magic.

LES MISÉRABLES

October 7–19, 2025

Victor Hugo’s sweeping tale of redemption, resistance, and revolution returns in a breathtaking production featuring timeless songs like “I Dreamed a Dream” and “One Day More.” A cornerstone of the musical theatre canon, Les Misérables remains an emotional powerhouse.

HADESTOWN

October 21–November 2, 2025

Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning folk opera melds Greek myth with New Orleans jazz in this intoxicating retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice. With a haunting score and immersive staging, Hadestown continues to captivate audiences around the world.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

November 4–16, 2025

Enter a world of excess, romance, and pop spectacle in this lush adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film. With a mashup score of modern hits and dazzling visuals, Moulin Rouge! is an electrifying celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and love.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

February 3–15, 2026

From the creators of South Park comes this irreverent and uproarious musical about two mismatched missionaries sent to Uganda. With razor-sharp wit and heartwarming moments, The Book of Mormon is still one of the funniest shows on Broadway.

SIX

February 18–March 8, 2026

The six wives of Henry VIII reclaim their crowns in this high-octane pop concert-meets-musical. With a fierce score and witty storytelling, SIX has become a global phenomenon—and this reigning hit is ready to rule LA again.

BEETLEJUICE

March 10–22, 2026

It’s showtime! This wildly theatrical adaptation of Tim Burton’s cult classic is a laugh-out-loud, fourth-wall-breaking musical thrill ride. With ghostly antics, a gothic heart, and a whole lot of stripes, Beetlejuice brings the afterlife to vivid life.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

April 14–19, 2026

Experience the rise, resilience, and roar of a true rock ‘n’ roll icon. Featuring Tina Turner’s biggest hits, this jukebox musical chronicles her journey from small-town beginnings to international superstardom with power and grit.

MJ: THE MUSICAL

April 21–May 3, 2026

Step inside the creative mind of the King of Pop. With dazzling choreography and a soundtrack packed with iconic hits, MJ offers a look at the man behind the music, celebrating Michael Jackson’s artistry, ambition, and legacy.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

June 24–August 9, 2026

The chandelier rises once more. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s gothic epic returns to haunt the Pantages with its soaring score, lavish costumes, and one of the most iconic love stories in musical theatre history. Phantom is back, and it’s as mesmerizing as ever.

