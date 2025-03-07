STEREOPHONIC, SUFFS, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Broadway in Hollywood 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 season has been announced for Broadway in Hollywood, set for the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The season will consist of four Los Angeles premieres direct from Broadway, three stage classics, and the return of two favorites from producer Cameron Mackintosh.

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb states, “Los Angeles is a city of dreamers, creators, and storytellers—and nothing brings us together like the magic of live theatre. This season as our beloved Hollywood Pantages celebrates 95 years in Hollywood, we invite audiences to experience unforgettable stories that will move, inspire, and unite us in ways only Broadway can. With a lineup that blends bold new voices and timeless classics, our 2025-26 season promises to be an extraordinary celebration of community, connection, and the power of shared experiences. Join us — because the best nights out are the ones we spend together.”

The 2025-26 season will launch with the powerful and triumphant SUFFS, the Tony-winning new musical that shines a light on the fearless women who fought for the right to vote. Next, the season will turn up the volume with STEREOPHONIC, the most nominated play in Tony Award history that immerses audiences in the behind-the-scenes world of a ‘70s rock band on the brink of stardom. Then will be the L.A. premiere of THE NOTEBOOK: The Musical, a moving new production that brings Nicholas Sparks’ love story to life with a score by Ingrid Michaelson. Next, Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will return, a side-splitting sendup in a revival direct from Broadway. Following this will be a fresh new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC, bringing the beloved story and score to a whole new generation. From there, the season will continue with the L.A. premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN, an electrifying coming-of-age musical, featuring a score from 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Finally, the curtain will rise on a new staging of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

As previously announced, Hollywood Pantages Theatre will welcome back two Broadway Blockbusters to Los Angeles as Season Add-On productions, which include LES MISÉRABLES (Beginning Oct 2025) and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Beginning June 2026). Season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the new 2025-26 Season will have priority access to both productions: immediately for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA starting today, and beginning Tuesday, March 25, 2025, for LES MISÉRABLES.

SUFFS

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

November 18 – December 7, 2025

SUFFS, the winner of two 2024 Tony Awards, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from November 18 – December 7, 2025.

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

STEREOPHONIC

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

December 9, 2025 – January 2, 2026

STEREOPHONIC, the 2024 Tony-winning Best Play will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre as part of a U.S. National Tour from December 9, 2025 – January 2, 2026.

STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

STEREOPHONIC features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. In April 2024, Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play in history, receiving 13 Award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).

Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and has played to sold out houses since its opening night.

The sensation-causing play will begin a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The U.S. National Tour will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. The record-breaking Broadway production ended its run at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances.

The STEREOPHONIC creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.

THE NOTEBOOK: The Musical

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

January 6 – 25, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from January 6 – 26, 2026.

THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

March 24 – April 12, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT, will come to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in an all-new national touring production, direct from its recently lauded Broadway revival. The engagement will play from March 24 – April 12, 2026.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

May 5 – 24, 2026

For 65 years, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar®-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

HELL’S KITCHEN

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

May 26 – June 21, 2026

HELL’S KITCHEN, featuring music & lyrics by 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from May 26 – June 21, 2026. HELL’S KITCHEN continues playing to sold out, rapturous audiences on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano.

Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of 16-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys. The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and Tony Award nominee Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of HELL’s KITCHEN won the 2025 Grammy Award Best Musical Theater Album. The album is available via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on all streaming and digital platforms worldwide, and is available for purchase on vinyl and CD.

HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 28, 2024, and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the famed Shubert Theatre. Prior to opening on Broadway, HELL’S KITCHEN had its world premiere at The Public Theater on October 24, 2023, and had a five-week extension before closed its limited run on January 14, 2024.

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

August 11 – September 6, 2026

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.

The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

LES MISÉRABLES

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 7 – 19, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award winning musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES, will make a triumphant return to Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from October 7 – 19, 2025. As previously announced, Broadway in Hollywood season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the 2025-26 season will enjoy PRIORITY access to LES MISÉRABLES beginning Tuesday, March 25th. Season ticket holders will have access before any other single ticket presales.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. LES MISÉRABLES is now in its 40th record-breaking year in London's West End and to celebrate the milestone the show launched its first World Tour of the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, playing dates throughout Europe, Australia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and more destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025. In 2024, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was also released again in several countries around the world.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by The TRC Company.

The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Brendan Stackhouse and music direction is by Glenn Alexander II. The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Kenneth J. Davis with Claire Farrokh and Emily Kritzman. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 24 – August 9, 2026

Cameron Mackintosh has announced that a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles from June 24 – August 9, 2026, as part of a new multi-year North American Tour. This production of PHANTOM, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021, features Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and is based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne. As previously announced, Broadway in Hollywood season ticket holders who purchase or renew into the 2025-26 season will have IMMEDIATE access to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA beginning today. Season ticket holders will have access before any other single ticket presales.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.

There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

The new North American tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD in November 2025. Casting will be announced at a later date.