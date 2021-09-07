Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 7, 2021  

BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY 3 Coming To LA, October 3

Ballots Over Broadway 3, the third annual installment of the star-studded Ballots Over Broadway fundraiser series, will take place in a private garden in Hancock Park, LA October 3rd at 7 PM!

This year's show will benefit Field Team 6, which registers voters in key districts, and DemocraShe, which empowers diverse female-identifying High School students to pursue future political leadership.

The event will be hosted by Chris Mann (star of The Voice, Phantom of the Opera, and creator of song parodies that have garnered millions of views on the web), and the musical director is Doug Peck.

The cast includes musical comedy trio THE APPLE SISTERS, Hairspray Live's Garrett Clayton, Avenue Q's Mary Faber, Dear White People's ASHLEY BLAINE FEATHERSON, American Idol's Anthony Federov, The Office's Kate Flannery, NCIS: Los Angeles' Barrett Foa, Olivier nominee Jared Gertner, The Voice's Mark JP Hood, Grace and Frankie's Lindsey Kraft, Steven Universe's Jennifer Paz, Book of Mormon's Jason Michael Snow, Tony- nominee John Tartaglia, Filmmaker David Wain, Iron Fist's Zakiya Young.

The event will be held outdoors. For tickets or info, go to ballotsoverbroadway3.eventbrite.com.


