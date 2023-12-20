Arts And Learning Conservatory to Present MUSIC OF THE MARCH Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Orange County's Arts & Learning Conservatory is thrilled to invite you to an exciting new musical revue that explores the man and icon of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the music that ignited the Civil Rights Movement from Gospel to Motown.

This #KingHoliday, come out to a night to remember full of singing, dancing, a VIP Lounge and Dr. King's powerful message for freedom, justice and hope.

Click Click Here to purchase your tickets now. This will be an experience you will not want to miss!