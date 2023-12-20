Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Dec. 20, 2023

Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles Photo 1 Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles
Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webbe Photo 2 Morrison, Grayson, Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Photo 3 Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California Photo 4 Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California

Arts And Learning Conservatory to Present MUSIC OF THE MARCH Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Orange County's Arts & Learning Conservatory is thrilled to invite you to an exciting new musical revue that explores the man and icon of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as the music that ignited the Civil Rights Movement from Gospel to Motown.

This #KingHoliday, come out to a night to remember full of singing, dancing, a VIP Lounge and Dr. King's powerful message for freedom, justice and hope.

Click Click Here to purchase your tickets now. This will be an experience you will not want to miss!


