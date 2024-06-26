Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill & Jazz in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ann Hampton Callaway - Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals will come to Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill & Jazz next month. The performance is on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM.

This new show is comprised of classics from Ann's songwriting inspirations - Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s “At the Same Time,” as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!

"Finding Beauty" was released September 29 and debuted #1 in Jazz and #7 in US Top Albums on the iTunes charts. This record features guest artists Kurt Elling, Tierney Sutton, Melissa Manchester and Liz Callaway singing duets with Ann as well as backup vocals by Niki Haris (Madonna) and Jarrett Johnson (Michael Buble and Take Six).

About Ann Hampton Callaway

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America’s most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she’s made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "The Good Shepherd.” Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She’s recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest critically acclaimed CD “Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!” has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Ann’s honors include The Theater World Award, 16 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment.

Comments