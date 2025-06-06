Amplifi Napa Valley Launches 2025–2026 Grants for Artists and Cultural Organizations Across Napa County

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amplifi Napa Valley has announced the opening of applications for its 2025–2026 grant cycle, supporting local performing artists and nonprofit organizations through two signature programs: the Creativos Emerging Artists Grant and the Iluminadores Organizational Grant.

This year marks a milestone in Amplifi’s evolution, introducing a cohort-based model that emphasizes peer connection, mentorship, and community-building among grantees. These annual grants are a cornerstone of Amplifi’s mission to uplift creativity, equity, and cultural vibrancy in Napa County, with a continued emphasis on reaching BIPOC and Latinx communities.

2025–2026 Grantee Opportunities:

Creativos Emerging Artists Grant

Open to Napa County-based performing artists—including musicians, dancers, actors, comedians, and spoken word artists—these grants support creative practice and professional growth.

Young Artists (ages 14–18): Five grants of $5,000

Adult Artists: Five grants of $10,000

Applications due: July 23, 2025

Iluminadores Grants for Organizations

For nonprofits producing, presenting, or supporting live arts in Napa County, this grant supports operating costs and project-based work aligned with Amplifi’s values.

10–15 grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000

Applications due: June 16, 2025

A full description of both grant categories, eligibility, and the application portal are available at: www.amplifinapavalley.org/programs

What’s New This Year

The 2025–2026 cycle formally launches Amplifi’s new cohort model, with selected grantees participating in shared programming, peer gatherings, and deeper community engagement. The inaugural cohort will be publicly celebrated at the end of August, ahead of a robust year of workshops, performances, and community events.

“This isn't just about funding — it's about building a collaborative community,” said Shannon Kollasch, Program Director. “We’re planting roots for long-term cultural impact in Napa ensuring artists are seen, supported, and celebrated.”

Key Dates & Engagement Events

June 25: Listening Lounge (invite-only artist showcase & community-building event)

July 9: Virtual Info Sessions for Artists (EN & ES)

July 10 & 14: Office Hours for Organization Applicants (EN & ES)

July 17 & 21: Office Hours for Artist Applicants (EN & ES)

Spanish-language materials and bilingual support will be provided throughout the application period. Amplifi’s outreach campaign includes radio, social media, and in-person engagements targeting American Canyon, Upvalley communities, and Spanish-speaking households.

For more information about Amplifii and its board of directors, visit: https://www.amplifinapavalley.org/programs

