American Dance Movement Announces New September Date for National Dance Day, with Choreography by Internet Sensation, Matt Steffanina

American Dance Movement (ADM), formerly the Dizzy Feet Foundation, has announced a new date for National Dance Day, to be celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September. The move will begin this year, on Saturday, Sept. 21. Recognized by Congress as a national day of dance, NDD promotes dance as a form of valuable exercise and of artistic expression.

"Moving National Dance Day from July to September opens it up to so many new opportunities, including the ability to bring the choreography and dance to schools across the United States," said Nigel Lythgoe, co-founder of ADM along with Adam Shankman. "To make this move with a routine by the incredibly talented Matt Steffanina adds so much to the excitement," said Shankman.

The new National Dance Day date aligns with ADM's mission to highlight the importance of physical activity through dance, which, in addition to improving cardiovascular health, also improves self-confidence, self-expression and social skills. "Dancing is an exceptional way to move the body and have fun," said Lythgoe. In support of this new health initiative, ADM previously announced a collaboration with the American Heart Association's (AHA) Kid's Heart Challenge, providing dance content to more than 37,000 schools and 19 million kids.

National Dance Day events will be held from coast to coast with activations at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. These activations include free dance classes and performances for all ages and skill levels, ranging from modern dance to tap, traditional Chinese ribbon dance, Caribbean Dancehall, salsa, stretch and others; along with dance film screenings and performances from local, national and international stars.

The official 2019 National Dance Day routine will be announced in June. To learn more about American Dance Movement and National Dance Day, visit the website at AmericanDanceMovement.org.





