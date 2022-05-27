Alt-Pop Artist JMSEY Explores Cultural Struggles And Self-Worth In “First Time”

Quick off the heels of his highly acclaimed hit "Lil While", alt-pop artist JMSEY welcomes AAPI month with a vulnerable new track entitled "First Time". "First Time" explores his personal experience as an Asian American male and how the media's portrayal of Asian men affected the way he was treated by others while growing up.

Seamless paired with a stripped down instrumental, "First Time" delivers heart-on-sleeve storytelling to discuss his battle with self esteem during high school and how the feeling of being undesirable affected his mental health. In retrospect, JMSEY is able to acknowledge his experience as well as the wider experience that is felt by the Asian American community as a whole.

"Is it in my mind, don't know if it's not, Is it because of my eyes? You're thinking too much" ~ "First Time"

In the very beginning, JMSEY kicks it off with a very innocent approach, illustrating a moment from the past when he had met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. But the feeling of rejection stayed with him, leading to self reflection and ultimately, an analysis of the media's effect on public perception. Like many kids, JMSEY struggled to identify with a particular group and "First Time" does a brilliant job of capturing that loneliness while remaining consistent with JMSEY's upbeat, lighthearted musical style. The juxtaposition of the track's playful instrumental paired with darker, very vulnerable lyrics delivers a little something for everyone while gifting fans another chapter in JMSEY's storybook of songs.

JMSEY is an Asian-American multi-instrumentalist by way of London. He owes his gritty yet pop-hybrid sound to his English/American upbringing. The tone of British pop blaring in his ears while growing up, blended with his love of American alternative bands played a heavy hand in shaping his current energy and soundscape. One sixth of the beloved Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers (as seen on NPR's Tiny Desk, in Billboard & Rolling Stone), JMSEY's quirky talents shine bright even in his solo moments and "First Time" does not disappoint. His solo work has been featured on Audiotree TV, Jam in the Van and Paste Magazine and he has received high praises from popular outlets like NPR's Cap Radio, Hollywood Life, Under the Radar and LA's Grimy Goods. JMSEY is currently based in LA.