Aloe Blacc And Maya Jupiter To Open The New Phantom Projects Theatre At La Habra Depot

The historic La Habra Depot Theatre under the new management of the Phantom Projects Theatre Group will re-open with a red-carpet gala benefit on January 29th starring Orange County native and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter.

The gala begins at 5 p.m. with red-carpet arrivals, a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, and a silent auction featuring a 3 night stay in Mammoth, Disneyland tickets, golf packages, theatre tickets, a Fender guitar, and more, followed by the Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter concert.

Raised by Panamanian immigrants in Southern California, Aloe Blacc grew up around the sounds of salsa, merengue, and cumbia. He developed his own taste by throwing himself into hip-hop before trying out his soulful voice to other ends. Monday Night Football fans will recognize Blacc from his opening rendition of Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long." Blacc placed second on the Fourth Season of The Masked Singer, and recently collaborated with that season's winner, LeAnne Rimes on a duet of "I Do" for Blacc's latest album.

Mexican-born Australian Maya Jupiter, is a rapper, songwriter, MC and radio personality. Before pursuing her solo career, she was a member of the hip-hop group, Foreign Heights, with MC Trey and DJ Nick Toth, and hosted the national radio station, Triple J's weekly Hip-Hop Show.

The Phantom Projects Theatre Group has renovated the historic La Habra Depot that was built in 1909, served as a railway station until the 1930's, moved to its current location in the late-1970s, and restored as a community playhouse in 1982.

The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot will serve the diverse Orange County community with a mainstage series to include musicals and plays, a family series, and special events. In addition, each season will feature ASL, sensory friendly and bilingual performances. An education department will offer acting, dancing and vocal classes for kids, adults, and seniors.

For the last 25 years, the award-winning La Mirada-based Phantom Projects Theatre Group has produced touring shows that travel to schools, youth groups, and theatres throughout the United States, and their full-season of shows at their home base for the last 20 years, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

For tickets to the gala and more info on the Phantom Projects Theatre Group visit: www.LaHabraDepot.com.