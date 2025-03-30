All-Trans & Nonbinary Cast Brings New Life to YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transpose Theatricals will present an all-trans and nonbinary cast and creative team in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. This beloved musical, filled with charm, wit, and heart, celebrates the classic Peanuts gang as they navigate ups and downs that come with childhood (and doghood). This production is an opportunity to showcase that trans artists can bring the same joy and creativity to the stage, offering a familiar experience with a vibrant, inclusive twist.

Performances will take place at MCC United Church of Christ In The Valley in North Hollywood, CA on Saturday, April 26th & Sunday, April 27th, 2025, with 2pm and 7pm performances each day. The Saturday evening performance will require masks for all patrons, and both Sunday performances will be ASL-interpreted. Fidgets/stim toys are welcome during this performance, and there will be a no "shushing" environment. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and all other access needs can be indicated as an "add-on" when purchasing tickets.

On top of preparing an uplifting, fun, family-friendly experience for the audience, the rehearsals for this production, which have been deliberately low-pressure and low-stress, have served as a space for cast and crew members to find respite from an increasingly transphobic outside world. Most of the group started as strangers, but has since become a tight-knit community of folks who support one another as we grapple with the ever-growing difficulties for trans people. We believe this comes through tangibly in our performances, and hope that the audience gets to feel that vicarious escape.

This production is presented in partnership with the Joy Who Lived Festival, a month-long celebration of trans artists. For more information, visit Joy Who Lived Festival.

Cast includes Kami Henderson, V Barder, Sofi Gutierrez, Blake Benson, Casey Davis, Ty Pierson, Rae Gammage, and Cassie Vaughan.

Holden J. Bernstein, Producing Director & Music Director, is the founder of Transpose Theatricals. He is a social worker, educator, and theatremaker, and first introduced Transpose at the beginning of the pandemic, putting on an all-trans virtual musical theatre cabaret with international trans talent.

"As we bring this iconic show to life with an all-trans and nonbinary cast," Holden says, "we want audiences to feel the same joy and lightness that You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is known for, while reinforcing that trans art is approachable, trans artists are approachable, and trans people are approachable and worthy of being seen."

