Alan Smyth And Jake Thomas To Star In The New Play WAITING FOR [GAL] GADOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles: Alan Smyth will join writer-actor Jake Thomas as a director and writer, who sit in an A-List movie star's office waiting room. They wait. And they wait. And they wait...

Using Beckett's classic play as a jumping off point, WAITING FOR Gal Gadot by Jake Thomas explores the angst and existential absurdity of being a creative professional, or just a human being with eyes to see and ears to hear, in the year of 2025.

Rachael Hip-Flores, Eliza Huberth, and Jack Kelly complete the cast. Stephanie Sheh directs this debut staged reading in Bespoke Play's signature boundary pushing style. Come gather for the theatrical communion only live entertainment can provide. We are all facing this world alone. Why not do it together?

Performances will be at The Pico (10508 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064) on July 18 and 19 at 8 p.m.

BESPOKE PLAYS creates international opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews, by developing new plays in Los Angeles, New York, and London, through a process customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC