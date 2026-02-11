Adam Sandler To Be Honored with ASCAP Founders Award

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) will honor songwriter, movie star, and comedian Adam Sandler with its ASCAP Founders Award, recognizing his contributions to music and songwriting across comedy, film and popular culture.

Sandler will accept the award at the 2026 ASCAP Experience, ASCAP’s flagship conference convening music creators, songwriters, composers and producers for a full day of panels, workshops, performances and community at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on February 12 at 11:30 am PT.

“Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “From Opera Man to ‘The Chanukah Song’ to ‘Grow Old with You,’ Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.”

The ASCAP Founders Award is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Each is a musical innovator with a unique style of creative genius that will enrich generations to come. Previous recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, Stephen Schwartz, Dr. Dre, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Tom Waits, Elmer Bernstein, Jeff Lynne, Diane Warren, Quincy Jones, Neil Young and Elvis Costello.

An ASCAP member for 33 years, Sandler has made his mark on comedy and music with nearly 450 ASCAP-registered works ranging from amusing ballads to playful sing-alongs. Works include famous SNL classics like “The Thanksgiving Song,” “Lunchlady Land” and “Red Hooded Sweatshirt” to newer songs like his tribute to Chris Farley in his 2019 Netflix special 100% Fresh. He has released six albums with two going double-platinum — They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? – and earned three Grammy nominations.

His songs are also featured in several of his hit Hollywood films, including The Wedding Singer (“Grow Old with You”), 50 First Dates (“Forgetful Lucy”), The Meyerowitz Stories (“Genius Girl”) and Eight Crazy Nights ("The Chanukah Song, Part 3"). As a writer, producer and actor, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include critical successes and box-office hits like Uncut Gems, Grown Ups, Big Daddy and this year’s Jay Kelly.

This year’s Experience is packed with songwriters behind some of the biggest songs of this century. Confirmed to participate in the 2026 summit are Grammy-winning songwriter-producer duo Nova Wav (Beyoncé, Rihanna), chart-topping writer and activist Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan, Justin Bieber), acclaimed songwriter Mark Sonnenblick (KPop Demon Hunters), four-time Grammy-winning creator James Fauntleroy (Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars), hitmaker Andreas Carlsson (Backstreet Boys, NSYNC), and renowned writer-producers Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, LeAnn Rimes) and Theron “Neff-U” Feemster (Justin Bieber, Sia), among others. To top it off, legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will join ASCAP Experience for an afternoon fireside chat.

Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty