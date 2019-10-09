Academy Of Scoring Arts Makes Programming Available Globally

The Academy of Scoring Arts, the leading community of industry professionals dedicated to the art of scoring, is for the first time making its programming available to the world at large. For over 10 years, the ASA has produced salon-style score study and composition-related events held almost exclusively in Los Angeles. Through their new membership-based structure, they are making available more than 100 recorded panel discussions, score studies, and interviews to the worldwide community of film, television, game, trailer, media music professionals, and fans.

The Academy of Scoring Arts has welcomed guest lecturers and presenters including Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther, Childish Gambino), Oscar winner John Ottman (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Usual Suspects), multi-Grammy winner Mervyn Warren (Manhattan Transfer, Take 6), Michael Abels (Get Out, Us), Jeff Beal (House of Cards), Siddhartha Khosla (This Is Us), Gordy Haab (Star Wars Battlefront), Austin Wintory (Banner Saga), Sharon Farber (When Nietzsche Wept, Young and the Restless), Garry Schyman (Bioshock series), Penka Kouneva (Prince of Persia, Transformers), Christopher Willis (Veep, The Death of Stalin), Adrienne Albert (Igor Stravinsky, Leonard Bernstein), and many more.

Said ASA President David Das, "We're thrilled to introduce our new membership program that enables composers, orchestrators, and film music fans access to resources, including our growing library of hundreds of hours of video studies, discussions, and interviews. Members can dive into content spanning an array of subjects from Star Wars to Black Panther, The Simpsons to The Rite of Spring, Jerry Goldsmith to Duke Ellington, and so many more."

The Academy of Scoring Arts was founded by veteran composer, conductor, and orchestrator Ron Jones (Family Guy, Star Trek: The Next Generation) in 2009 to create a community for working composers to study orchestration and share information and ideas. The mission of the ASA is to advance the creative and technical process of scoring for visual media by bringing together composers, filmmakers, audio engineers, and musicians to share knowledge through educational programs and community events. The Academy of Scoring Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

More information about the can be found at scoringarts.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You