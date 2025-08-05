ANXIETY: THE MUSICAL! To Play Lyric Hyperion And The Groundlings This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jasmine Elist will bring her original solo show ANXIETY: THE MUSICAL! to the Lyric Hyperion on August 24 and September 15, followed by a performance at The Groundlings Theatre on October 21. After a sold-out three-month run at Upright Citizens Brigade, the hour-long musical comedy will continue its Los Angeles run with new dates this fall.

Written and performed by Elist, ANXIETY: THE MUSICAL! is a comic exploration of mental health, packed with musical numbers, character monologues, and moments of direct audience interaction.

The show jumps through time to tackle therapy sessions, the paralyzing art of email-writing, devastating first crushes, and the imagined persona of Anxiety itself. Drawing from true events, the production seeks connection through laughter, aiming to remind audiences that no one is alone in their discomfort.

The production is directed by Laura Donney, with vocal direction and choreography by Michael Ryan Cleland. Music is by Jasmine Elist and Adam Elder.

Tickets and additional information are available through each venue’s website.