ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Comes to Encore Theatre Group

Encore Theatre Group will present its spring mainstage musical production: the sweeping, romantic, and adventure-filled Anastasia: The Musical. Inspired by the beloved animated film and featuring a lush, Tony-nominated score, Anastasia takes audiences on a journey from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the glamour of 1920s Paris.

With a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia tells the epic story of a young woman discovering the mystery of her past and finding where she truly belongs. Audiences will follow Anya as she embarks on a thrilling quest to uncover her identity-could she be the lost Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov?

Brynn Allison and Sarajane Bradford grace the stage in the spotlight role of Anya. They are joined by Aaron Byrnes and Charles Keppler as Dmitry, delivering charm and wit as the street-smart con man turned unlikely hero.

Directed by Lindsay Johnson, with musical direction by Tess Rose and choreography by Katelyn Martin, Anastasia: The Musical promises a breathtaking theatrical experience filled with unforgettable music, dazzling choreography, and a heartwarming tale of courage, hope, and home.

