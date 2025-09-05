AN EVENING WITH BERNADETTE PETERS is Coming to La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mirada Theatre will present a special concert event with Broadway, film, & TV legend performing the best of Broadway and beyond, AN EVENING WITH Bernadette Peters. AN EVENING WITH Bernadette Peters will perform one night only, Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Join Bernadette Peters, critically acclaimed star of stage, film, television, and recordings, for a magical and inspiring evening of songs from the great music masters. The multi-award winner creates an intimate audience experience when she performs celebrated selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman, among others. Come and enjoy the incomparable Bernadette for a one-of-a-kind evening of spell-binding songs that are certain to touch your heart.



ABOUT Bernadette Peters

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette just concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. The production performed in Los Angeles before transferring to Broadway in Spring 2025.



Bernadette has recently starred on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Gypsy, where she garnered both Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She also appeared in City Center’s Encores! production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis.



Peters garnered both the Tony and Drama Desk Award for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Song and Dance. She also won a Tony award for her performance in the revival of Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances on Broadway in Neil Simon’s The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. Peters also earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of “The Witch” in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.



Additionally, she enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, most recently the Apple TV+ series “High Desert” and NBC-TV’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” for The Roku Channel. Other TV appearances include the CW’s “Katy Keene,” CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight,” and Amazon Prime’s Golden Globe winning series, “Mozart in the Jungle.” Additional television credits include “Smash,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Ally McBeal” (Emmy Nomination), among others.



In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career.

She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen’s Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick…BOOM!



Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc., Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.



Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events which benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her “pet project” Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City and tri-state area. Last year, while in London, Bernadette presented West End Woofs, a sister organization to Broadway Barks. The event is the first of its kind in the UK which fostered a spirit of community among animal shelters and rescue groups.



The American Theater Wing honored her efforts and awarded her with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre.



She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children’s books:

“Broadway Barks,” “Stella is a Star,” and “Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever.” All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit both animal charities.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP