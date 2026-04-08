AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL Unveils 30th Anniversary Slate

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The American Black Film Festival has announced its lineup for its 30th anniversary edition, set to take place May 27–31, 2026 in Miami Beach. The milestone year will feature 16 world premieres across narrative, documentary, and series categories, with films representing more than 10 countries.

This year’s theme, “Homecoming,” reflects the festival’s three-decade legacy of showcasing emerging voices and established talent in film and television.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American Black Film Festival, this year's slate reflects the spirit of homecoming—honoring the stories and creative vision that have shaped our legacy while welcoming a new generation of filmmakers,” said NICE CROWD President Nicole Friday.

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

A juried section of feature-length films directed by, or written and produced by, persons of African descent. Selected films are eligible for Jury Awards, including the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, as well as honors for Directing, Screenwriting, and Performance.

Grand Jury Prize – U.S. Narrative Feature

Funny Feelings — Directed by Rhonda Baraka. Cast includes Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Terri J. Vaughn. World Premiere.

Otra — Directed by Armani Ortiz. Cast includes Rome Flynn, María Gabriela De Faría, Dania Ramírez. World Premiere.

Southside Kev — Directed by Jamel Furlow. Cast includes Nathan Lewis, Alpachino Howard. World Premiere.

The Fridge — Directed by Solvan Slick Naim. Cast includes Marsai Martin and Courtney B. Vance. World Premiere.

Three Colors: Pan-African — Directed by Elijah Davis, Allison A. Waite, Tyler Ocasio Holmes. Cast includes Loretta Devine.

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE SHOWCASE

A curated section highlighting independent feature-length films from creators of African descent.

Selections include:

Montmartre — Cast includes Jesse Williams.

Voices: The Musical — World Premiere.

Hoop Street — U.S. Premiere.

A Story About You

Sr.

93 ‘til — World Premiere.

Waking Up Horny — World Premiere.

Homage — World Premiere.

THAT’S HER — Cast includes Coco Jones and Loretta Devine. World Premiere.

Bust!

ATHENA A.I. — World Premiere.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

A juried section highlighting global storytelling.

Selections include:

Garden of Silences (Brazil/Italy) — World Premiere.

Lights Out (Cameroon) — U.S. Premiere.

Seahorse (Canada)

Small Gods (U.K.) — U.S. Premiere.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

A juried section of nonfiction storytelling centered on the global Black experience.

Selections include:

Black Is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story — Featuring Alicia Keys.

The Foolishness of God: A Forgiveness Journey with Desmond Tutu — World Premiere.

Cycles of Resilience — World Premiere.

ALTADENA – Rising From The Ashes — World Premiere.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE SHOWCASE

Selections include:

Beyond

TRESPASS

Beyond the Rim – The Heart of D’Tigress — World Premiere.

SERIES COMPETITION

A juried section of episodic storytelling across television and digital platforms.

Selections include:

Law’s World: Lipstick Bandit

Love Song — World Premiere.

The Comic Shop

Ti Blan

AWOL

Takes A Village

FESTIVAL DETAILS

What: American Black Film Festival

When: May 27–31, 2026

Where: Miami Beach, Florida

Winners will be announced during the Best of ABFF Awards on May 30.

Founded in 1997 by Jeff Friday, ABFF remains a key platform for emerging and established Black creatives, bringing together artists, industry leaders, and audiences for screenings, panels, and networking opportunities.