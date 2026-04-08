45-Minute A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Come to Sierra Madre Playhouse in May

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Sierra Madre Playhouse will mount Will & Company's adaptation of Shakespeare's beloved comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream on Saturday, May 16, 2026, 11:00 AM. Lively and engaging, this 45-minute version, filled with visual flair, takes the audience on a spirited romp through the woods into a world of enchantment filled with fairies, mischief, and magic. The family-friendly show is geared for children and adults of all ages.

In this whimsical tale of entangled worlds, four people get lost in a mystical forest near ancient Athens. The mischievous spirit Puck intervenes, and although chaos and romantic mix ups ensue, the story culminates with a glorious triple wedding. Audience participation is woven throughout the action.

Will & Company is a critically acclaimed multicultural theatre ensemble with a “Professional Designation in Arts Education” award from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, and recognition for “Excellence in Theatre” award by the State of California. The company performs adaptations of some of the world's greatest classic literature by Shakespeare, Homer, Dickens, and others. Also, critically acclaimed nationally for touring original works highlighting diversity and social justice issues, Will & Company is the recipient of two NAACP Awards, and was nominated for a GLAAD Award.