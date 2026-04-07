Review: DIAVOLO’s ESCAPE is a Gravity-Defying Celebration of Human Creativity

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The first thing you should know about DIAVOLO’s ESCAPE is that it’s not a dance show.

Sure, the Los Angeles-based “creative movement group” is technically, kind of, dance company.

But what you’ll see in this thrilling 70-minute production—running through June 14 at Diavolo’s L'Espace warehouse studio just east of Downtown Los Angeles—is something far more expansive than dance.

And while ESCAPE founder and creative director Jacques Heim previously choreographed Cirque du Soleil’s KÀ in Las Vegas (my personal favorite Cirque show), this isn’t quite a Cirque show either.

What it is, truly, is a testament to the power of art and the human spirit—and one of the coolest pieces of live theater I’ve seen in years. That’s saying something, especially considering I’m not a “dance show” kind of person.

DIAVOLO, formally known as DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion, is hardly new. Founded in 1992, the company has been wowing audiences for decades, perhaps most notably as a finalist on Season 12 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2017. They’ve performed in more than 250 cities across 14 countries and even appeared alongside Dua Lipa during the opening of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

This is a return engagement for ESCAPE, which ran successfully for two months in the fall.

At the core of Heim’s work is a simple but compelling mission: to explore “the relationship between the human body and its environment.”

To do that, he creates massive, inventive structures for his performers to interact with—climbing, launching, balancing, and colliding with them in ways that feel equal parts choreography and controlled, gorgeous chaos.

In ESCAPE, those structures include a giant metal cube, a massive boat-like rocker, a moving train, a lunar-inspired dome, and a towering wheel. Each piece becomes more than it first appears, and without giving too much away, the transformation is part of the magic.

These structures serve as both playground and prison. The performers climb inside them, atop them, and around them. The dancers are at times trapped and at times liberated, a dichotomy that mirrors the show’s central tension between confinement and freedom.

The venue itself heightens that urgency. Though The Warehouse is large and open, the performance space is intimate, with just 90 seats arranged in three rows along one side. There isn’t a bad seat in the house (though I’d argue the center offers the most immersive vantage point, where it feels as if the entire cast is performing just for you).

And what a cast it is. The 22 performers are nothing short of astounding in their athleticism and commitment. You’ll meet them all before the show even begins, as they casually mingle with audience members before the show. It’s a nice touch that adds to the feeling of intimacy before the show begins.

By the time the show starts, you’re already rooting for them—which makes it especially nerve-wracking to watch them leap fearlessly into each other's arms from heights high enough that an oversight could mean serious injury.

As a side note, the “special guest” at the performance I attended was the company’s orthopedic surgeon, which feels… telling. All I can say is: I hope everyone has excellent health insurance. Because, as flawless as every leap and bound was, some of those landings look like they have to hurt.

At 70 minutes, it’s a short show. Still, it felt right, especially given that the performers look like they’re putting a thousand percent of their energy into the production. It’s hard to imagine adding anything more.

Symbolically, the piece explores the struggle to break free from a chaotic world. Each structure reflects a story that echoes themes of danger, survival, resilience, and connection, all brought to life through a soundtrack spanning decades and genres, from pop and EDM to rock.

Arrive early if you can; the pre-show interaction with the cast adds to the experience. And stick around afterward, when audience members are invited to climb aboard the giant rocking boat to feel what the cast feels as they lurch to and fro. I opted out, but it did look fun.

“I want you to be part of an event, part of something you’ve never seen or felt before,” Heim said in a press release. “We’re breaking down the boundary between artist and audience. You should see the sweat, The Bruises, the blood, and even the mistakes.”

Thankfully, there was no blood or visible mistakes in the performance I attended. But there was definitely sweat. These performers work hard. (Also, it was hot. L’Espace Diavolo has no air conditioning, so dress light if you’re attending on a warm day. DIAVOLO staff handed out handheld fans and cold water, but it was still toasty inside.)

In all, I loved everything about DIAVOLO. To me, it embodied the essence of humanity: its longing, its passion, and most of all, its creativity. At a time when even the creative world is flirting with AI to evolve, ESCAPE delivers something beautifully and unmistakably human—something that could only come from a soul.

"The performers who come into DIAVOLO are willing to push themselves,” Heim said. "They’re ready to take a leap of faith—to fail so they can succeed. After 35 years, I don’t believe I only have a dance company. I have a program.”

Proceeds from ESCAPE ticket sales and merchandise support the DIAVOLO Veterans Program, a movement-based workshop and performance initiative designed to help restore veterans’ physical, mental, and emotional strength.

The company’s broader outreach also includes the DIAVOLO Institute, which provides movement education and community engagement programs for people of all ages and abilities. On average, DIAVOLO reaches more than 13,000 students annually, with over 100,000 youth served since the program launched in 2013.

ESCAPE by DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion runs through June 14 at L’ESPACE DIAVOLO, 616 Moulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031. Shows are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before show time, and audiences are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the interactive pre-show.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at www.diavolo.org/escape.

*All photos courtesy DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion.

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