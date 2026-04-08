Video: What to Expect From MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS at Geffen Playhouse

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Master Harold…and the Boys begins on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Ahead of the show's first performance, hear from the company about the timeliness of the show, and what audiences can expect to see.

The production is co-directed by Tony Award–nominated director and playwright Emily Mann, alongside Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Tarell Alvin McCraney.

McCraney shared, "Master Harold and the boys reminds us at a cellular level that change can only happen when we dream together."

The cast includes Ben Beatty as Hally; Nyasha Hatendi as Willie; and John Kani as Sam. John Kani previously appeared in the 1984 filmed adaptation of “Master Harold”…and the Boys in the role of Willie, alongside Matthew Broderick and Zakes Mokae.