DRAGON MAMA & More Lead Los Angeles's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for Spring 2026.

Dragon Mama

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater - Now through April 12, 2026

Broadway star Sara Porkalob returns to the Geffen Playhouse for the second installment of “The Dragon Cycle.” In this next chapter, Maria Porkalob, Jr. dreams of a bigger, gayer life beyond Bremerton, WA. But when an unexpected chance to escape arises, she faces an impossible choice—stay with her struggling family or chase freedom in the wilds of Alaska. Packed with ghosts, Filipino gangsters, and a killer ’90s R&B soundtrack, this award-winning, high-octane solo show is a raw, hilarious, and deeply moving story of resilience, queer love, and what it takes to break free and find home.

For tickets: click here.

Primary Trust

Mark Taper Forum - May 20, 2026 through June 28, 2026

Happy hour is a state of mind. Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker in a small upstate New York town, spends his evenings sipping Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend Bert. When he’s suddenly laid off, Kenneth faces challenges he has long avoided—with transformative and heart-warming results. Primary Trust is a touching story of new beginnings, old (and new) friends, and finding the courage to see the world for the first time.

When Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust premiered in New York in 2023, The Observer said, “it will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers.” The Daily Beast said it’s “pretty darn near to perfect.” Don’t miss this award-winning New York Times Critics' Pick play that will surprise you and fill you with hope.

For tickets: click here.

La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival

La Jolla Playhouse - April 23, 2026 through April 26, 2026

La Jolla Playhouse’s WOW Festival is four days of “fearless and fun activations that electrify our creative city” (BroadwayWorld). Discover more than 20 local, national and international artists in immersive theatre, interactive cabaret, gravity-defying circus and genre-smashing experiences and performances for all ages.

For tickets: click here.

The Best Boarding House in Delaware

Electric Lodge - Now through April 11, 2026

Written and directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan. Inspired by the chilling true crimes of Dorothea Puente—who ran a social security scam out of her boarding house for seniors—The Best Boarding House in Delaware explores themes of trust, vulnerability, and survival. Ryan brings her signature emotional depth and human insight to a story that amounts to a haunting warning about the invisibility of older women in this country. The cast includes Leigh Taylor-Young, Heidi Sulzman, Jessie Warner, Michelle Gardner.

For tickets: click here.

Death of a Salesman

A Noise Within - Now through April 19, 2026

Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork comes to A Noise Within in a visceral new production. Aging salesman Willy Loman has spent his life chasing the promise of success, believing that charisma and ambition would guarantee prosperity and respect. But as financial pressures mount and his career collapses into obsolescence, the widening gap between Willy’s dreams and reality threatens to consume him and everyone he loves. With echoes of Greek tragedy, Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is a harrowing reminder of the fragility of the American Dream.

For tickets: click here.

Mean Girls

La Mirada Theatre - April 10, 2026 through May 03, 2026

MEAN GIRLS is the brutally hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on “The Plastics,” a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung!

For tickets: click here.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Theatre West - Now through May 16, 2026

Storybook Theatre’s award-winning Jack and the Beanstalk is a rollicking interactive version of the famous story. There are plenty of songs and lots of audience participation to delight the whole family. There is a rapping giant, a talking golden goose, and chases up and down the beanstalk as members of the audience try to hide Jack from the giant on his adventure.

The ensemble includes Elise Walters, Bryan Siu, Maxwell Oliver, Aidan O’Connor, Saratoga Ballantine, Meg Lin, Mark Bowen, and Briana Burnside. The show is double-cast.

Book and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Music by Ben Lanzarone. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory Schwartz. Choreography by Elise Walters. Produced by Barbara Mallory Schwartz. Co-produced by Daniel Korth. A Storybook Theatre production.

For tickets: click here.

Spamalot

Pantages Theatre - Now through April 12, 2026

In 2005, Spamalot won the Tony Award for best musical comedy. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film "Monty Python and The Holy Grail," this outrageous parody tells the tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table and has been called "The best new musical to open" by The New York Times. While embarking on their quest for the Holy Grail, the Knights encounter flying cows, killer rabbits, and taunting Frenchmen while performing heart-stopping musical numbers.

For tickets: click here.

Gracias Gustavo

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Now through June 07, 2026

Gracias Gustavo marks Gustavo Dudamel's final season as Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. This season celebrates Dudamel's 17-year partnership with the orchestra through a variety of programs, including world premieres and collaborations with renowned artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Yunchan Lim. The season showcases a blend of core repertoire and contemporary works, emphasizing Dudamel's innovative Pan-American Music Initiative and his deep commitment to music education and community engagement. The programming invites audiences to reflect on Dudamel's legacy of extraordinary music-making and community-building, culminating in a series of performances that highlight themes of gratitude and cultural connection.

For tickets: click here.

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