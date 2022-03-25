AFTERGLOW Comes to the Hudson Theatre in May

Midnight Theatricals has announced the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman.

AFTERGLOW will begin previews on Thursday, April 28; will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5; and performs through Saturday, June 19 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 24, 2022. The play will open simultaneously in Madrid on May 5, and will also enjoy productions in Ft. Lauderdale, San Juan, and Buenos Aires this season.

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

S. ASHER GELMAN (Playwright/Director) is a director, choreographer, playwright, and producer. Through his production company, Midnight Theatricals, he produced and directed his first original play, Afterglow, which ran for 14 months Off-Broadway at the Davenport Theater and has since enjoyed productions across the globe. He produced the Off-Broadway musical, We Are The Tigers by Preston Max Allen in Winter-Spring, 2019. Gelman's second play, safeword., played Off-Broadway in Spring-Summer 2019. He recently directed and choreographed two dance films, The Greatest City in the World and in memoriam, the latter being a 30-minute, site specific solo, shot in a single, continuous take. Originally from Chevy Chase, MD, Asher received his Bachelor's Degree in Dance and Theater from Bard College and his Masters in Fine Arts in Dance from The George Washington University. While living in Israel, Asher cofounded The Stage, Tel Aviv's premier English language performing arts organization, serving as its first Artistic Director from 2013 to 2016. He serves on the Advisory Board of the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College. Asher lives in New York City with his husband, Mati.

The cast of AFTERGLOW will feature Noah Bridgestock as "Josh," James Hayden Rodriguez as "Alex," and Nathan Mohebbi as "Darius."

The AFTERGLOW design team features the original Off-Broadway team of designers; Set Design by Ann Beyersdorfer; Lighting Design by Jamie Roderick; Costume Design is by Fabian Fidel Aguilar; Sound Design is by Alex Mackyol. The Associate Director is Robbie Simpson.

Casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

AFTERGLOW will preview on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm; Friday April 29 at 8pm; Saturday, April 30 at 8pm; Sunday, May 1 at 7pm; will have a press opening on Thursday, May 5 at 8pm and runs through Saturday, June 19at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 7pm.

Ticket prices are $45.00 for General Admission; $65 for Premium Reserved Admission.

Preview Tickets are $39.00.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 24, 2022.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.afterglowla.com.