AFAFO Media Brings World Premiere Spy Farce SIMONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What if your espionage fantasies could manifest into reality? Maya Brzeska is about to blur the lines between what's real and what's fantasy wish fulfillment. Enter Simone, the latest farcical adventure from AFAFO Media, premiering this June at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

About the Show

Simone follows Maya, a mild-mannered MI6 desk clerk and single mom whose literary dreams have long been shelved. To make ends meet, she becomes a muse-for-hire—and finds herself paired with Everett, a washed-up novelist grasping for one last hit. Tensions flare, and soon, bedtime stories spun for Maya’s daughter evolve into the outrageous tales of Simone Le Barre, a fictional French superspy who’s fearless, foul-mouthed, and completely over the top. Everett inserts himself into this story by creating the suave yet increasingly flustered Agent Dalton, Simone's MI6 handler and father. When Everett starts believing Maya's ruse that she is the mythical Simone, things go hilariously off the rails, and what was seemingly fictional before may have more truth than he was anticipating.

Starring the incredible Kate Krieger (writer, director and star of “Delivery Girl”, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival) as Maya/Simone and the marvelous Pete Gardner (best known as Darryl Whitefeather on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) as Everett Shaw/Agent Dalton, this whip-smart comedy is a rollercoaster of absurdity, emotional chaos, and yearning for an identity bigger than your own.

Kate and Pete have a brilliant back and forth chemistry, firing dialogue back and forth with wit and ferocity. Simone the spy is a personifcation of the fantasy version of Maya she wishes to be. Joining MI6 conjured vivid images of sneaking through the shadows and thwarting evil villains. Instead, she spends her days behind a desk, taking phone calls and losing the will to live.

Previews take place on June 6. The show opens on June 14 and will run through June 29 as part of the Hollywood Fringe. Simone will have its world premiere at The Actors Company (The Other Space) at 916 N. Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The production will have a livestream option on June 6th, 23rd, and 28th. The performance will run approximately one hour.

AFAFO Media is a creative collective committed to telling bold new stories—any medium, anywhere, any time. From film to fringe theater, AFAFO champions narratives that challenge convention and spark compassionate curiosity.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!