A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS To Tour Across North America This Holiday Season

This November, MagicSpace Entertainment will launch the national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a comedic, musical, and magic-filled holiday experience that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, and group outing. World-acclaimed performers and cirque artists take audiences back in time, immersing them in the spirit of the season and performing Christmas classics through the decades. The show will criss-cross the U.S. playing cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Nashville. Tickets are on sale at www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

The Christmas tale begins as the Guardian of Time, who manages the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock, finds himself less than thrilled to face the countdown to the 2022 holidays. In other words, he's not feeling it. An optimistic, magical Christmas fairy played by the glamourous and comedic magician Lucy Darling whom David Copperfield calls "a true original - hilarious and delightful; An EXCEPTIONAL new talent in magic" and the Chicago Tribune calls "immensely entertaining" appears to help but despite her best intentions, causes time to go haywire when she breaks the clock.

The story jumps along the time spectrum with visits to the rollicking 1920s a la The Great Gatsby style, the rockabilly 1950s, the boogie-oogie 1970s, and a classic Victorian 1890s London reminiscent of Charles Dickens, and is accompanied by beautiful holiday music from each period. To keep the clock ticking, Lucy Darling uses all her skills with jaw-dropping tricks and amazing feats of illusion, including a levitation that requires a bit of audience participation.

Acts returning for this season's tour include audience favorites, Rola Bola performer and Unicyclist Jonathan Rinney, Juggler Christopher Stoinev and Foot Juggling Duo Ray Rodriguez Lara and Henry D'Boyd Collado Green. Attendees of all ages will be amazed and delighted by performances that have also entertained TV audiences on America's Got Talent and The Late Show. Dazzling artists include Lyra hoop aerial acrobats, a high-flying foot juggling duo, a breathtaking aerial straps pair, a contortion flying streetlamp act, and much more.

"A Magical Cirque Christmas is a great opportunity to bring friends and family together to reconnect, share laughs, and create new memories during the holiday season. We've assembled top-tier talent for an incredible evening of surprises that we think will bring a ton of joy during a cherished time of year," said Director Louanne MADORMA, who has directed cirque shows all around the world.

For a complete tour schedule and ticket information, go to www.MagicalCirqueChristmas.com. Follow @AMagicalCirqueChristmas on Facebook and Instagram and @CirqueChristmas on Twitter.

About MagicSpace Entertainment

A Magical Cirque Christmas is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment, a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. www.MagicSpace.net