A Little New Music Will Spotlight Sam Career and Derek Gregor Next Week

THESPOTLIGHTSERIES,a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of virtuoso composer/lyricist team, Sam Carner & Derek Gregor on September 7th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

ALNM favorites, Carner & Gregor, whose music has appeared in nine of our concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiering a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Sam Carner and Derek Gregor's songs have been performed in thousands of venues around the world, including all 7 continents (even Antarctica!), and have been nominated for 13 MAC Awards. They won the Richard Rodgers Award, $100,000 Kleban Prize, and John Wallowitch Award for songwriters under 40. Their musical, UNLOCK'D, played an extended Off-Broadway run and has gone on to productions at Houston's Queensbury Theatre and more. Their musical, ISLAND SONG, has had over 40 international productions. Current projects in development include their New Orleans musical, SECOND LINE, and their high school comedy, TECHIES. Derek composed the score for the upcoming film, AMERICAN REJECT, starring Annaleigh Ashford, Keala Settle, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. Sam has taught musical theater composition and analysis courses at Yale, NYU, and Temple's MFA in Musical Theater Collaboration. Carner recently founded and directs the Institute for American Musical Theatre Creators in New York City.

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN,

LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.