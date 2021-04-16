A LITTLE NEW MUSIC Will Spotlight Katya Stanistlavskaya as Part of its Spotlight Series

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist team Katya Stanislavskaya on April 20th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Stanislavskaya, who has been featured in two ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from the company's archives as well as premiering a brand new work for viewers! Join in live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Katya Stanislavskaya's original works include RESIDENT ALIEN (Weston New Musical Award, Dramatists Guild Fellowship, the Ignite Series, APAC); WOMEN ON LOVE (Feinstein's/54Below, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Temple University); GOING SOUTH (Dixon Place, Musical Theatre Factory, Gallery Players); and many short musicals and cabaret songs. Her works have been performed by Malcolm Gets, Amy Justman, Anika Larsen, Grace McLean, Theresa McCarthy, Taylor Trensch, Wesley Taylor, Karen Ziemba, and more. Katya is an alumna of NYU-Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, and a longtime member of the BMI Workshop, where she received the Harrington Award. Her songs are available through Contemporary Musical Theatre and the Lotte Lenya Competition Songbook. She is an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre at SUNY-New Paltz. Katya is currently working on The Poorhouse Project, a new musical that she will be developing this May as a MacDowell Fellow, and as part of Gainesville Theatre Alliance's 2021-22 season. https://pitlight31.wixsite.com/mysite