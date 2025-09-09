A LIFE BEHIND BARS to Open in October at Whitefire Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Life Behind Bars, the dark comedy written, produced, and performed by Dan Ruth, and directed by Tanya Moberly, will be performed at the Whitefire Theatre. Performances will take place on Fridays, October 10 and 17, and Thursday, November 13, 2025, all at 8 p.m.

Let's get this out of the way right now: A Life Behind Bars is NOT about incarceration. It's about a bartender.

A Life Behind Bars is Dan Ruth's autobiographical dark solo comedy. As a young man in New York, establishing himself as a writer and actor, he took on a job to pay for his rent and groceries until his big break would come. That job was bartending. Dan found he had a certain proficiency for it and was in demand. He also enjoyed the social aspects of it, meeting people, talking to people, the party atmosphere, the occasional gay fling. Being behind the bar put him in proximity to the adult beverages his clientele loved. He enjoyed the libations, too, sometimes too much.

9/11 happened. The gentrification and Disneyfication and Giulianification of Manhattan followed. Dive bars ceased to be in fashion. New York wasn't fun anymore.

There are eight million stories in the naked city, and Dan will introduce you to a bunch of colorful characters in the course of his narrative. New York was a party, and you'll get to join in on the fun.

Dan Ruth is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and trained with Upright Citizens Brigade, In addition to A Life Behind Bars, his other solo works include Once A Catholic and White Noise. His other stage acting credits include roles in Laughing Wild, The Mystery of Irma Vep, Evita, and more. Also a director, his helming credits include The A-Train Plays and the queer comedy troupe Planet Q.

Tanya Moberly directs A Life Behind Bars. The New York-based director is celebrated for directing numerous cabaret shows and solo shows for award-winning performers including Dan Ruth, Amy Beth Williams, Marnie Klar, Lisa Viggiano, Stephanie Trudeau, Rian Keating, and more. Tanya is also a prize-winning vocalist.

Dan has toured with the show throughout the country for nearly a decade. This engagement marks a return to Whitefire Theatre, where it first played in 2018. A Life Behind Bars has won awards at Solofest, United Solo Festival, Hollywood Fringe Festival, MAC Awards, and Bistro Awards. Come see what the buzz is about.

Photo credit: Tolga Reis.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP