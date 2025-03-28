A GOOFY MOVIE to Have Screening at the El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A special 30th Anniversary screening of Disney’s “A Goofy Movie,” presented by Disney Plus, on Saturday April 12 at 8pm is now on sale at the El Capitan Theatre! The special anniversary screening also includes an exclusive panel with Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy, Director Kevin Lima and more special guests, and is moderated by Don Hahn. Guests can channel their inner Powerline at our DJ Dance Party before the movie!



There are 3 special ticket packages available for this screening. A General Ticket is $30 and includes a reserved seat and event credential A Standout Pack Ticket is $75 and includes a reserved seat, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.

A Max Pack Ticket is $150 and includes a reserved ticket, 30th Anniversary A Goofy Movie Vinyl, Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink, candy, event credenmtial and priority entry



Photo Credit: 2025 Disney

Comments