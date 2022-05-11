A DREAM AT THE END OF TIME, an H.P. Lovecraft Musical, to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

"A Dream at the End of Time", a fantasy musical with a lush score, will have its world premiere at the McCadden Theatre at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The musical is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft short story "The Quest of Iranon"; in it, an immortal bard is on a journey to find his lost homeland of Aira. Along the way, he encounters Romnod, a youth who longs for art and music, who joins Iranon on his mission. As they get closer to their destination, though, it becomes clear that Iranon isn't who he seems.

All ages are welcome. There will also be a streaming option available. More information can be found here: https://linktr.ee/iranon. Tickets can be purchased starting May 1st here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7485?tab=tickets

There will be one preview performance on June 4th at 4:30pm. Performances are on June 19th at 7:30pm, and June 25th at 3pm. Tickets are $15 and will be available May 1st, 2022.

The production is helmed by Matt Toronto, best known for his feature film "Face2Face" and for directing the world premiere of "Ordinary Days". Set design is by Disney Imagineering Paint and Color Specialist, Jenn Kuberka. The score is composed by Duncan C. B. Smith, who is also music directing and co-producing. Book and Lyrics are written by Thomas Barrett Blakeley, who is also co-producing. The McCadden Theatre at Asylum is located at 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA, 90038.

Matt Toronto - Director

Matt's coming-of-age feature, FACE 2 FACE, premiered at the Edmonton International Film Festival where it won the Brian Hendricks Jury Award for Innovation. After a two-year run on NETFLIX the film is now available on Paramount +, Epix, iTunes, Amazon, and other platforms. His first feature, THE PACT, won top awards and official selection in 22 film festivals around the world. Matt has directed, written and produced an array of pilots, web series and award-winning short films, including festival favorites HARPER FINCH, #2young, and the acclaimed comedy series STAYING TOGETHER. His most recent comedy thriller, HIT OR MISS, with Danielle Savre (Station 19) won best short thriller at LA Film Fest/IFS and official selection at Edmonton, Manhattan and Filmquest film festivals.

He penned the script for the horror feature ANTIDOTE, released by Uncork'd Entertainment and his screenplays REALITY BUILDING and THE LAST BOAT have been optioned by New Renaissance Entertainment and Excel Entertainment respectively. On stage, Matt directed the world premiere of the widely renowned musical ORDINARY DAYS as well as a long list of plays and musicals in New York City, Los Angeles and across the country. He began his professional career as an actor, performing in national tours, Off-Broadway and celebrated regional theatres including five seasons in the RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR dancing alongside The Rockettes! He earned his MFA in directing from Penn State where he also spent eight years on faculty teaching in their prestigious School of Theatre. He continues to teach acting, directing, screenwriting and producing at New York Film Academy in Burbank, CA. He is currently in post-production for the feature film HOUSE OF LIES which he directed in association with Filmstreet Productions for Lifetime Television. www.matthewtoronto.com

Duncan C. B. Smith - Composer

Duncan Smith is a freelance composer and French horn player from Santa Monica, California. He recently graduated from UCLA, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Composition and a Bachelor of Music in French horn performance. Upon graduation, he was the recipient of a UCLA Dean's Medal for achievement in Music Composition for his musical theater piece A Dream at the End of Time.

Originally slated for production in the Hollywood Film festival but canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, he took it upon himself to self-produce a virtual performance of the musical theater piece featuring several Broadway singers. Through UCLA, Duncan had numerous unique performance opportunities, including being 1 of 25 student musicians selected to be a part of Gustavo Dudamel's production of Bernstein's MASS with the LA Phil. He has played French horn in masterclasses led by Cristopher Gough, Julie Landsman, and Michael Thornton. He was also a member of the Gluck Fellowship, an outreach program that helps bring chamber music to locations like libraries and public schools. He is now a freelance French horn player, and occasionally performs with the American Youth Symphony. He now works as the Instructional Assistant of Instrumental Music at John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica.

Thomas Barrett Blakeley - Bookwriter & Lyricist

Thomas Barrett Blakeley is a Los Angeles and New York City-based playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He studied creative writing at The New School, and is passionate about LGBTQ representation and nerdy fandoms. His plays and musicals have been performed at Playwrights Horizons, Theater for the New City, the Dream Up Festival, and the Broadwater Theatre in Hollywood. He was a finalist in the Blank Theatre's playwriting competition, and a semifinalist in Screencraft's Animation Screenwriting Competition. He is also a graduate of the Academy for New Musical Theatre. As a freelance writer, he has written about screenwriting for WeScreenplay and InkTip Magazine, and has been a script reader for Coverfly.

Jenn Kuberka - Set Designer

Jenn Kuberka is a visual artist based in Los Angeles, CA. She recently worked with Walt Disney Imagineering as a Paint and Color Specialist, and helped to restore the Rialto Theatre in South Pasadena. Other recent highlights include: Scenic Artist on music videos including "Closer" by Saweetie feat. H.E.R. and "One Right Now" by Post Malone and The Weeknd; Scenic Artist at Chadwick School, Palos Verdes, CA; Designer for "The Meeting" at the Zephyr Theatre in Hollywood, a thoughtful show about a fictional meeting between MLK Jr. and Malcolm X; Scenic artist at Star Wars Land: Galaxy's Edge, with Scenario, opened May 2019; Restoration Muralist on "Hitting the Wall" mural (1984) by Judy Baca in LA; Scenic Artist on Aliens Descent, a virtual reality experience with Pure Imagination Studios; Scenic Artist at the Frontierland Expansion Project at Disneyland, with Scenario, opened July 2017.



She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, in Scene Design and an emphasis in Scenic Painting. She designed their productions of Spring Awakening and Big Love in 2014-2015.