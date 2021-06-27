Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHORUS AND A QUEEN Will Premiere on YouTube This Week

Artists include Nick Bruno, Sawyer Fuller, Kasey Furginson, Jordan Gross, and more!

Jun. 27, 2021  

The chorus is back! A Chorus and a Queen streams on June 29 at 7:30pm PDT.

A Chorus and a Queen is a variety show featuring music, dance, and more! This month's installment serves as a benefit event for Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit organization that helps LGBTQ+ people escape persecution and find safety.

To learn more about the fundraiser and to make a donation, click here.

A Chorus and a Queen will feature artists such as Nick Bruno, Sawyer Fuller, Kasey Furginson, Jordan Gross, and more!

A Chorus and a Queen will premiere live on YouTube here. The show is produced by SideQuest Productions, Directed by Jacob Houser, Editing and Visual Design by Cathy Lee, and Production Managed by Gabrielle Bruno.


