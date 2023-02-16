5-Star Theatricals Presents RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL At Bank of America Performing Arts Center

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the Tony Award winning, RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL, book by Terrence McNally, music by Lynn Ahrens, lyrics by Steven Flaherty, conductor and musical direction by Tom Griffin, choreography by Michelle Elkin and directed by Jeffrey Polk.

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL opens on Friday, March 24, 2023 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this musical tapestry depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy white suburban family in turn-of-the-century America, who collide in pursuit of the American Dream. Nominated for 13 Tony Awards including "Best Musical," and winning for "Best Original Score" and "Best Book of a Musical," Ragtime is a powerful portrait of life during the turn-of-the-century, exploring America's timeless contradictions of freedom and prejudice, wealth and poverty, hope and despair.

Jeffrey Polk (Director) Directed and Choreographed: The Color Purple, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Memphis (The Musical), Ain't Misbehavin'. Choreographed: Dreamgirls, (TUTS, Houston with Sheldon Epps, Director), Kiss Me, Kate, (Pasadena Playhouse, Sheldon Epps, Director), Blues In The Night, (The Wallis, Beverly Hills, Sheldon Epps, Director). Guest Director with "The Young Americans" and "Heartglobal Outreach World Tours." Mr. Polk has performed on Broadway, national tours, TV and film.

Michelle Elkin (Choreography) Select credits include: "Sutton Foster Live" with Jonathan Groff (PBS), "Young Sheldon" resident choreographer (CBS), "Younger" (TV Land), "The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "Me And My Grandma" with Rhea Perlman, "Baby Daddy" (ABC Family), TNT pilot "Dawn" directed by Sam Raimi, Lifetime's reality show "Your Mama Don't Dance," "Kristin" starring Kristin Chenoweth, and tap sequences in ABC Family's "Bunheads." Theater: Live musical numbers featuring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster with special guest Joshua Henry for the NSO at Kennedy Center, New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Houston Symphony. Theater: Something Rotten (Broadway World Nominee) Sister Act The Musical (Broadway World Nominee), Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Broadway World Nominee) Children Of Eden (Broadway World Nominee); Little Shop Of Horrors (Straz Center), The Goodbye Girl (MTG). Feature films: Wild Hogs, What Just Happened. Associate Choreographer credits include; "Dancing With The Stars," Sister Act at Pasadena Playhouse, "Emmy Awards" with Jane Lynch, "Academy Awards" with Hugh Jackman and the Broadway show, Wonderland (Marquis Theater).

Tom Griffin (Musical Director/Conductor) is a nationally recognized musical director and conductor for professional musical theater. Tom was musical director for the Los Angeles productions of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, The Music Man, Annie, "13" The Musical, Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Charity, West Side Story, The Scarlet Pimpernel and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the national tour of My Fair Lady for Theatre Of The Stars, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival's productions of A Christmas Carol, Peter Pan, 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee, Disney's Mary Poppins, the East Coast Premiere & New York Workshop of Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory and The Pioneer Theatre Company's productions of Once, A Christmas Carol, Elf, The Musical, Peter & The Starcatcher, Oliver, Newsies and Once On This Island.

Tom has received awards for his musical direction of shows including the Broadway revival of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown (Los Angeles premiere), for which he received a Garland Award for Best Musical Direction, and Side Show (Los Angeles premiere), for which he received a Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Best Musical Direction, as well as eight Theatre LA Ovation Award nominations. Tom was the musical conductor of Disney's Beauty and The Beast on two national tours and served again as musical director for the show's run at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Tom's other productions include Grease, The Mystery of Edmond Drood, the West Coast premiere of My Way, A Connecticut Yankee, Honk! The Musical, the West Coast & Los Angeles premieres of The Last Five Years, the West Coast premiere of The Spitfire Grill, 70 Girls 70, Baby, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jungle Book, Aladdin, Fatty, Oklahoma, The Wizard of Oz, Inside the Music and Club Indigo, for which he also won a DramaLogue award for Best Musical Direction.

The Cast of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL will feature Marty Austin Lamar as "Coalhouse," Brittany Anderson as "Sarah," Misty Cotton as "Mother," Michael Scott Harris as "Father," Hank Jacobs as "Tateh," Samantha Wynn-Greenstone as "Emma Goldman," Ceron Jones as "Booker T," Monica Ricketts as "Evelyn Nesbit," Jeremy Ingraham as "Younger Brother," Steven Perren as "Grandfather," Jacob Hoff as " Harry Houdini," Josh Christoff as "JP Morgan," Davis Hamilton as "Henry Ford," Lila Dunham as "Little Girl," Daxton Bethoney as "Little Boy (Edgar)" and Jordan Jackson as "Sarah's Friend/Ensemble." The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Christopher D. Baker, Emily Cochrane, Domo D'DAnte, BK Dawson, Julia Feeley, Glen Hall, Tyler Marshall, Almand Martin, Jr., Donovan Mendelovitz, Kristen O'Connell, Will Riddle, Zara Saje, Leasa Shukiar, Kumari Small, Tania Pasano Storrs and Dekontee Tucrkile. The Youth Ensemble will feature (In alphabetical order): Delilah Bank, Tanner Cox, Camryn Daniels, Madelyn Freidman, Harley Grey, Harrington Gwin, Madison North, Calulla Sawyer, Weston Walker-Pardee , Poppi Wilbur-McDaniels and Olivia Zenetzis.

The Design Team of RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Costume Design by Shon LeBlanc; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Erin Nicole Eggers.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, March 24 at 2pm and Sunday, April 2 at 1pm; with an added performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.