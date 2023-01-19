36th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 5

Theatre West will be the host venue for The 36th Annual Robby Awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in theatre in the Los Angeles area. The awards are bestowed by Rob Stevens, longtime member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Masters of ceremony are Steve Nevil and Michael Van Duzer. The two recently co-starred in the off-Broadway hit Our Man in Santiago, which originated at Theatre West.

The musical director is Paul Cady. Performers and/or award presenters scheduled to appear include Eileen Barnett, Roger Befeler, Kirsten Chandler, Stan Chandler, Kim Huber, Bruce Kimmel, Heather Lee, Sharon McNight, Teri Ralston, Del Shores, Bruce Villanch, Jo Anne Worley and Robert Yacko.

Admission is $30.00. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219873®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35048%2Fproduction%2F1148387?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street ($10 via credit card).

Covid-19 safety protocol: Masks are requested inside the intimate auditorium.