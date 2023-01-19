Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

36th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 5

The awards are bestowed by Rob Stevens, longtime member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Theatre West will be the host venue for The 36th Annual Robby Awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in theatre in the Los Angeles area. The awards are bestowed by Rob Stevens, longtime member of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Masters of ceremony are Steve Nevil and Michael Van Duzer. The two recently co-starred in the off-Broadway hit Our Man in Santiago, which originated at Theatre West.

The musical director is Paul Cady. Performers and/or award presenters scheduled to appear include Eileen Barnett, Roger Befeler, Kirsten Chandler, Stan Chandler, Kim Huber, Bruce Kimmel, Heather Lee, Sharon McNight, Teri Ralston, Del Shores, Bruce Villanch, Jo Anne Worley and Robert Yacko.

Admission is $30.00. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219873®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35048%2Fproduction%2F1148387?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street ($10 via credit card).

Covid-19 safety protocol: Masks are requested inside the intimate auditorium.




Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During Fir Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.
The Actors Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month Photo
The Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month
Ed Rampell in his People's World review of The Actors' Gang Ubu the King said, “With any luck, Ubu will be extended into 2023.  I have a feeling we'll be needing a good laugh in the year to come.”  The Actors' Gang, happy to oblige, is bringing back its smash hit, sold-old revival of Ubu starting Friday, January 27
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Fes Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Festival
The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for May 12–14 at its seaside campus in Waterford, CT.
Pop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single Say My Name From Upcoming Album Photo
Pop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single 'Say My Name' From Upcoming Album
Guitar sensation Malina Moye has released her new single and video directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco. 'Say My Name' is from the forth coming album 'DIRTY' which set for a March 17, 2023 release via WCE Records.

More Hot Stories For You


The Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This MonthThe Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month
January 19, 2023

Ed Rampell in his People's World review of The Actors' Gang Ubu the King said, “With any luck, Ubu will be extended into 2023.  I have a feeling we'll be needing a good laugh in the year to come.”  The Actors' Gang, happy to oblige, is bringing back its smash hit, sold-old revival of Ubu starting Friday, January 27
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The MuseumCatalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
January 19, 2023

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights FestivalEugene O'Neill Theater Center Now Accepting Applications For The 2023 Young Playwrights Festival
January 18, 2023

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2023 Young Playwrights Festival scheduled for May 12–14 at its seaside campus in Waterford, CT.
Pop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single 'Say My Name' From Upcoming AlbumPop-Rock Marvel Malina Moye Announces New Single 'Say My Name' From Upcoming Album
January 18, 2023

Guitar sensation Malina Moye has released her new single and video directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco. 'Say My Name' is from the forth coming album 'DIRTY' which set for a March 17, 2023 release via WCE Records.
Story Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in MarchStory Pirates to Return to Los Angeles in March
January 18, 2023

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, will present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre. All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story Pirates Changemakers.
share