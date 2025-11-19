30 MINUTES OR LESS FESTIVAL Announces Call For Submissions For 2026 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Combined Artform + Asylum will present the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival from January 15–25, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre. Following last year’s sold-out debut, the festival will expand its slate of compact productions designed for artists developing short-form or cross-genre work. Submissions are now open through the festival’s online application.

Created by festival producers Matthew Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, the program will feature new works, returning artists, and in-development projects across multiple artistic disciplines. “Short-form work is where so many great ideas begin,” said Artistic Producer Matthew Quinn, noting the festival’s emphasis on experimentation and early-stage concepts. All participating works must run 30 minutes or less, and shared performance slots will be available.

Sponsors for the 2026 edition include Diversity Entertainment, LAFPI, Marble Theatre Group, Namba Arts, Short & Sweet, Stage Takes, Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, Stage and Cinema, and StretchLab-Hollywood. Festival partners will present awards during the run to recognize participating artists and highlight work across categories.

TICKETING & SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Applications for the 30 Minutes or Less Festival are available at the festival’s online form. Early submission is encouraged to secure preferred scheduling. The festival will run at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA.

Combined Artform + Asylum, founded by Matthew Quinn and Bertha Rodriguez, continues its work supporting independent artists through festivals, touring opportunities, consulting, and multi-platform development across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and international venues.