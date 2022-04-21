3-D Theatricals to Present Disney's NEWSIES

3-D Theatricals will be presenting the high-flying NEWSIES, book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, musical conductor is Julie Lamoureux, vocal director is Crystal Barron, choreography by Chaz Wolcott (recreating the original Broadway choreography by Christopher Gattelli) and directed by T.J. Dawson. NEWSIES will preview on Friday, May 13, 2022 (with a press opening on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm) and runs through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive in Cerritos.

STOP THE PRESSES! Based on the true story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899, this family-friendly Tony-winning Disney musical centers on Jack, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of being an artist far away from the big city. When a publishing giant raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack and his fellow newsies band together in protest with the help of a new reporter hungry for her first story, making New York wake up to the power of "the little man." NEWSIES is the perfect show for the whole family!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

T.J. DAWSON (Director) has received Ovation nominations, as well as an L.A. Drama Critics Circle Lifetime Achievement Award for his direction of the critically acclaimed productions of Parade (4 Ovation awards including Best Musical) and Ragtime. Last fall he directed the critically acclaimed Mamma Mia! for McCoy Rigby Entertainment. Other directing credits include: The Drowsy Chaperone (with Sally Struthers), All Shook Up, The Sound Of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5, Into The Woods, Peter Pan, Ragtime, Side Show (Robby Award - Best Director, Best Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Hello Dolly!, Beauty And The Beast, The Full Monty, Oklahoma!, The Secret Garden, The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret and Seussical (staring Cathy Rigby). He most recently produced and production coordinated Todrick Hall's "Femuline" World Tour that began in Seattle this past March.

CHAZ WOLCOTT (Choreography) has directed & choreographed Newsies six times in the past five years and toured with Newsies for two years. He was also featured in Newsies The Broadway Musical film as "Buttons." Other Director/Choreographer credits include: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Me and My Girl, Altar Boyz, Cats, Kiss Me Kate, Crazy for You, Bright Star, and La Cage aux Folles. Chaz currently serves on Faculty for Penn State Musical Theatre, and is pursuing his MFA in Theatre from the University of Idaho. He earned his BFA in Dance from Oklahoma City University.

JULIE LAMOUREUX (Musical Conductor) is happy to return to the 3DT family for Newsies. She has previously had the pleasure to musically direct A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder, Oklahoma, Beauty and the Beast, Ragtime (Ovation Nomination), Into The Woods, Shrek (Twice!), A Chorus Line and The Sound of Music for 3DT. Other credits include over a dozen readings for MTW's Reiner Reading Series, My Fair Lady (MTW), The SoCal premier of Sondheim On Sondheim at the Lewis Family Playhouse, The Little Mermaid, Ragtime and Mary Poppins for the Candlelight Pavilion, Road Show and Titanic for Musical Theatre Guild, a concert version of The Secret Garden at the Rubicon and conducting The Addams Family at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

CRYSTAL BARRON (Vocal Director) is a Los Angeles based vocal coach, vocal health specialist, and breath and bodyworker for singers, Crystal is also a proud member of SAG/AFTRA as a studio session singer. She has vocally directed dozens of local productions, including 3DT's Peter Pan, and Performance Riverside's Hello Dolly and The Pirates of Penzance. Favorite performance credits include The Pirates of Penzance (Mabel)), Yonah Children of Eden (Yonah), and Into the Woods (Cinderella). Recently she had the great honor of contributing her singing voice to the blockbuster movie, "Spiderman: No Way Home."

The Cast of NEWSIES features; Dillon Klena as "Jack Kelly," Allison Sheppard as "Katherine," Rod Bagheri as "Davey," Kyle Frattini as "Crutchie," Norman Large as "Joseph Pulitzer," Allen Everman as "Governor Roosevelt," Carrie Compere as "Medda Larkin," and Colton Dorfman as "Les."

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Ryan Addison, Candice Rochelle Berge, Lucas Blankenhorn, Rorey Chavarria, Louis Reyes Chavez, James Everts. Jeff Garrido, David Kirk Grant, Callum Gugger, Brandon Taylor Jones, Philly Kang, Jonathan Kim, Anthony Klinner, Anneke May, Ryan Marks, Ariel Silvana Murillo, Daniel Peters, Matthew Ryan,D.J. Smith, Scott Spraggs, Jenna Stocks, Rico Velazquez and Paul Zelhart.

The Design Team for NEWSIES is as follows: Scenic Design by Bruce Brockman (Music Theatre of Wichita); Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessier; Sound Design by Julie Ferrin; Costume Design by Dixon Reynolds (Music Theatre of Wichita); Projection Design by Andrew Nagy; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Peter Herman & Prop Coordination by Gretchen Morales & Melanie Cavaness. Casting Directors are Amber J. Snead and Lindsay Brooks. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances are Fridays at 8:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm & Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 pm. There will be an additional performance on Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $20 - $100 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at www.3Dtheatricals.org or by calling (562) 916-8500. For more information, please call (714) 589-2770 ext. 0. Group discounts are available by contacting jnelson@3dtheatricals.org.

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 18000 Park Plaza Drive in Cerritos, CA 90703.

COVID PROTOCOLS for CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

They look forward to welcoming you to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) for 3-D Theatricals production of Disney's Newsies. To ensure the health and safety of their patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff, the CCPA follows public health and safety protocols. Wearing a face covering when inside the theater is optional. Face coverings will be available for patrons. No coat check service is available this season. A complete copy of the theater's safety requirements and protocols can be found on the CCPA's website by clicking here.