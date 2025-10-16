2025 Theater Alliance Gala Honors Alex Hodges And Aaron Egigian, Raising Funds To Strengthen Theaters Nationwide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oak View Group’s 2025 Theater Alliance Gala, presented by DeKuyper, united more than 150 leaders across live entertainment, theater, and hospitality at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on Tuesday, October 14, for an evening celebrating artistic excellence and community impact.

The event honored two of the industry’s most respected executives — Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts, and Aaron Egigian, founding lead of Artistic Programming at Segerstrom Center for the Arts — with the 2025 Theater Alliance Impact Awards.

Presented onstage by Gala Co-Chairs Joe Giordano (Vice President, OVG Alliances) and Noël Mirhadi (Senior Director, OVG Theater Alliance), the awards recognized each honoree’s decades of leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the performing arts.

Hosted by comedian and actor Ron Funches, the gala featured performances by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon, known for his work with Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate, and international pop star Betty Who, whose powerhouse vocals and stage charisma capped off the evening.

“The Theater Alliance Gala is more than a gathering of live entertainment leaders—it’s a testament to the strength and spirit of our industry,” said Giordano. “Every year, this community comes together to celebrate the people, partnerships, and creativity that keep live performance thriving.”

“Life is fragile, often tough, but wonderful,” said Hodges. “Stevie Ray Vaughan once said, ‘music heals,’ and it truly does. Music touches our hearts, brings people together, and reminds us why live performance matters.”

“What has mattered most is building a sense of community through the arts,” added Egigian. “It has never been just transactional; it’s always been about engaging people in something bigger than us.”

The Theater Alliance Gala serves as a cornerstone fundraiser for the OVG Theater Alliance Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization created in collaboration with Music’s Promise. Proceeds directly support member theaters through capital improvement grants, youth arts education, and community engagement initiatives nationwide.

The OVG Theater Alliance is a collective of marquee theaters and performing arts venues across the U.S., offering members shared resources, routing opportunities, sponsorship partnerships, and industry best practices to sustain and strengthen live theater.

“It’s inspiring to see so many leaders, artists, and partners come together with such purpose,” said Noël Mirhadi, Senior Director of OVG Theater Alliance.

“Tonight is a celebration of the essential work that Alliance members do to create lifelong memories,” added Russell Gordon, Vice President & General Manager of YouTube Theater.

“The OVG Theater Alliance is not just a resource for fundraising—it’s a collaborative network that helps theaters make better decisions and enhance patron experiences,” said Ryan Henry, Associate Director for Programming at AT&T Performing Arts Center.