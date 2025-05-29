15th Annual HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL Brings 400+ Live Shows With Diverse Programming To LA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hollywood Fringe Festival returns this year for their 15th anniversary, presenting what is expected to be the biggest year in the festival's history, with more shows registered than ever before–at 416–and counting.

Audiences can explore shows by category, tags, dates, venues, and more at hollywoodfringe.org/shows, by schedule at hollywoodfringe.org/schedule, or via the Hollywood Fringe Festival mobile app. Ticket prices are set by artists as part of the Fringe's mission to empower creators to act as their own producers, with the average ticket costing $15.

With that in mind, navigating the offerings shouldn't feel like a daunting task. For instance, families are encouraged to check out Pandora's Boombox, a nonverbal, family-friendly, physical theatre comedy. And for the adult clowning enthusiasts there's everything from the psychedelic clown odyssey of Soft Animal to the journey of The Life and Times of a Gay Bug.

For the Spanish speakers in the Los Angeles community, La canción de nuestros días is a play of memory, performed entirely in Spanish. El Mago Loco, performed partly in Spanish, follows a Latino magician and Veronica Osorio's Medicine Woman, also featuring Spanish segments, features a sassy Venezuelan shamanic clown healing whomever comes her way.

BIPOC creators are bringing varied works from Too Good To Be True a one-person show that dives deep into the realm of narcissism to The Troll by Rochée Jeffrey (grown-ish, SMILF) which blends stand-up, storytelling, and multimedia and chronicles her wild transformation from a relentlessly trolled internet punching bag to her own biggest fan. The Young Jane Show, To Be Liberated, Prostitute Investigator, deadbeat., and Falling: A Disabled Love Story are all not to be missed as well

As June is Pride month, don't miss out on some phenomenal works from Queer artists including Outdated (Criminal Minds, Wizards of Waverly Place), a dating guide veiled as a Fringe show for your average insecure, super fantastic, bi, queer, demisexual, femme creative with a disorganized attachment style, and Celebrity designer Mat Sanders' hysterical one-man meltdown Rugburn.

There are a number of timely and topical works debuting at Fringe including Peacock in the Rubble, which follows the journey of an artist after losing everything in the Eaton Fires, The American Dream about the effects of the current administration, Ghost Train, which parallels modern conversations with those that took place in 1930s Germany, and The Meeting which takes place during a fascist future when all forms of art are banned.

Other standouts include Woody Fu: One Man John Wick 2.0, a comedy described as more than a parody, going deep into Keanu's psychology, the hot new original play Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, Rachel Redleaf's (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Atypical) hilarious one-woman show Too Much of a Good Thing, and the razor-sharp and scathing family satire I Hope You're Having Fun In Hell, Dad (Written + Directed former Netflix and CBS development executive Adriana Martinez).

Now more than ever, entertainment in Los Angeles is necessary, providing levity in dark times, a platform to discuss important topics, and preserving the spirit of the city itself. The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an important opportunity to rally around the arts and live entertainment, giving attendees the opportunity to directly support the arts in an accessible way with an average ticket price of $15 and many “pay what you can” and free shows as well. Los Angeles has the opportunity to demonstrate the power of community.

“After last year's record-breaking ticket sales, we are eager to launch our 15th anniversary season. The secret is out! Local audiences are embracing the festival and the artists who participate. I can't wait to see the stories that will be shared this year!” says Hollywood Fringe Festival's Co-Executive Director, Lois Neville.

Previews will run from June 5-10, followed by an Opening Night Party on June 11. The official festival will run from June 12-29, followed by an Awards Ceremony on June 30.

Overwhelmed with choices? Email info@hollywoodfringe.org or stop by the Fringe HQ, or attend a cabaret event for help deciding among the hundreds of productions available to you this June.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival's mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival can exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

Learn more about the festival on HollywoodFringe.org

