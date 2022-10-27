13th Annual ZED FEST Film Festival Opens November 4, 2022 At The Regal Noho West
Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers.
The 13th Annual Film Festival opens November 4, 2022 at Regal Noho West, North Hollywood, CA at 7PM.
Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers, in the horror, suspense, science fiction, drama, action, adventure, and art house genres.
ZED FEST FILM FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT SCREENINGS:
Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Women In Film Shorts Block
Followed by Q&A
Friday November 4, 2022, 6:45pm
Red Rooms: Episode 3- Be Honest, Part of the Red Rooms Web Series
Starring: Brooke Lewis Bellas, Susan Lanier, David Alpay, Ricky Dean Logan, Noah Blake
Creator/Director: Joshua Butler
Producer: Brooke Lewis Bellas
Opening Night Feature Film
Friday November 4, 2022, 8:45pm
Murder Anyone? 120 Min Comedy/Horror
Starring: Maurice Lamarche (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs, Futurama, Simpsons),
Galadriel Stineman, Spencer Breslin, Sally Kirkland, Lisa Wilcox, Kristos Andrews
Writer: Gordon Bressack (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs)
Director: James Cullen Bressack
Saturday Night Feature Film
November 5, 2022, 6:30pm
Space Wars: Quest For The Deepstar 90 Min Sci-Fi/Action
Starring: Michael Pare', Olivier Gruner, Sarah French, Sadie Katz, Tyler Gallant,
Rachele Brooke Smith, Elise Muller, Jed Rowen
Writer: Joe Knetter
Director: Garo Setian
Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Saturday Night Shorts Block
Saturday November 5, 2022, 8:45pm
"FEATURING "
A Star Trek Tribute 36 Years in The Making
Yorktown: A Time to Heal
Starring: George Takei
Director: Da Han
Producers: Stan Woo, John Atkin, Glen L. Wolfe, Kasey Shafsky
For more Info and News, visit www.zedfest.org
For Event Info & Tickets:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3359143781079815
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
he Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company has announced their return to production after the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic with two productions in rep! The season title is “Reopening the Gates'.
Academy Museum Presents DOROTHY DANDDRIGE AND RUBY DEE: A SHARED CENTENNIAL, November 3-25
October 26, 2022
Academy Museum presents DOROTHY DANDDRIGE AND RUBY DEE: A SHARED CENTENNIAL, November 3-25. Presented in conjunction with Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971on view through April 9, 2023.
Cast Announced for THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO at the Laguna Playhouse
October 26, 2022
Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto have announced that OLIVIA SANABIA (Amazon's “Just Add Magic,” Disney's “Coop and Cami Ask the World”) will star as “Dorothy” and BARRY PEARL (“Grease”) will star as “The Wizard” in THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe.
DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION to Play Limited Engagement in Los Angeles
October 26, 2022
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be make its West Coast debut beginning November 23rd.
Cloud 21 & Kultura PR's Fifth Annual PRODUCTION WITHOUT BORDERS Showcase Set for November
October 26, 2022
Cloud 21 International and Kultura PR International will present the fifth Annual Production Without Borders Showcase, a special event to be held on November 6, 2022 at Threshold Entertainment Studios in Santa Monica. The announcement was made today by Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.