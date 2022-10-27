13th Annual ZED FEST Film Festival Opens November 4, 2022 At The Regal Noho West

The 13th Annual Film Festival opens November 4, 2022 at Regal Noho West, North Hollywood, CA at 7PM.

Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers, in the horror, suspense, science fiction, drama, action, adventure, and art house genres.

ZED FEST FILM FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT SCREENINGS:

Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Women In Film Shorts Block

Followed by Q&A

Friday November 4, 2022, 6:45pm

Red Rooms: Episode 3- Be Honest, Part of the Red Rooms Web Series

Starring: Brooke Lewis Bellas, Susan Lanier, David Alpay, Ricky Dean Logan, Noah Blake

Creator/Director: Joshua Butler

Producer: Brooke Lewis Bellas

Opening Night Feature Film

Friday November 4, 2022, 8:45pm

Murder Anyone? 120 Min Comedy/Horror

Starring: Maurice Lamarche (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs, Futurama, Simpsons),

Galadriel Stineman, Spencer Breslin, Sally Kirkland, Lisa Wilcox, Kristos Andrews

Writer: Gordon Bressack (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs)

Director: James Cullen Bressack

Saturday Night Feature Film

November 5, 2022, 6:30pm

Space Wars: Quest For The Deepstar 90 Min Sci-Fi/Action

Starring: Michael Pare', Olivier Gruner, Sarah French, Sadie Katz, Tyler Gallant,

Rachele Brooke Smith, Elise Muller, Jed Rowen

Writer: Joe Knetter

Director: Garo Setian

Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Saturday Night Shorts Block

Saturday November 5, 2022, 8:45pm

"FEATURING "

A Star Trek Tribute 36 Years in The Making

Yorktown: A Time to Heal

Starring: George Takei

Director: Da Han

Producers: Stan Woo, John Atkin, Glen L. Wolfe, Kasey Shafsky

For more Info and News, visit www.zedfest.org

For Event Info & Tickets:

https://www.facebook.com/events/3359143781079815

https://www.zedfest.org/zedfestfilmfestival.html