13th Annual ZED FEST Film Festival Opens November 4, 2022 At The Regal Noho West

Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers.

Oct. 27, 2022  

The 13th Annual Film Festival opens November 4, 2022 at Regal Noho West, North Hollywood, CA at 7PM.

Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition was founded in 2010 to encourage and support independent filmmakers, in the horror, suspense, science fiction, drama, action, adventure, and art house genres.

ZED FEST FILM FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT SCREENINGS:

Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Women In Film Shorts Block

Followed by Q&A

Friday November 4, 2022, 6:45pm
Red Rooms: Episode 3- Be Honest, Part of the Red Rooms Web Series

Starring: Brooke Lewis Bellas, Susan Lanier, David Alpay, Ricky Dean Logan, Noah Blake

Creator/Director: Joshua Butler

Producer: Brooke Lewis Bellas

Opening Night Feature Film

Friday November 4, 2022, 8:45pm

Murder Anyone? 120 Min Comedy/Horror

Starring: Maurice Lamarche (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs, Futurama, Simpsons),

Galadriel Stineman, Spencer Breslin, Sally Kirkland, Lisa Wilcox, Kristos Andrews

Writer: Gordon Bressack (Pinky & the Brain, Animaniacs)

Director: James Cullen Bressack

Saturday Night Feature Film

November 5, 2022, 6:30pm

Space Wars: Quest For The Deepstar 90 Min Sci-Fi/Action

Starring: Michael Pare', Olivier Gruner, Sarah French, Sadie Katz, Tyler Gallant,

Rachele Brooke Smith, Elise Muller, Jed Rowen

Writer: Joe Knetter

Director: Garo Setian

Zed Fest Film Festival 2022 Saturday Night Shorts Block

Saturday November 5, 2022, 8:45pm

"FEATURING "

A Star Trek Tribute 36 Years in The Making
Yorktown: A Time to Heal
Starring: George Takei
Director: Da Han
Producers: Stan Woo, John Atkin, Glen L. Wolfe, Kasey Shafsky

For more Info and News, visit www.zedfest.org

For Event Info & Tickets:

https://www.facebook.com/events/3359143781079815

https://www.zedfest.org/zedfestfilmfestival.html



Porters of Hellsgate Will Return With Two Productions in Repertory Photo
Porters of Hellsgate Will Return With Two Productions in Repertory
he Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company has announced their return to production after the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic with two productions in rep! The season title is “Reopening the Gates'.
Cast Announced for THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO at the Laguna Playhous Photo
Cast Announced for THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO at the Laguna Playhouse
Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto have announced that OLIVIA SANABIA (Amazon's “Just Add Magic,” Disney's “Coop and Cami Ask the World”) will star as “Dorothy” and BARRY PEARL (“Grease”) will star as “The Wizard” in THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, written by Kris Lythgoe, choreography by Mason Trueblood, musical direction by Andy Street and directed by Bonnie Lythgoe. 
Interview: PRT Artistic Director Marilyn Fox on Directing ALBEE/PINTER Photo
Interview: PRT Artistic Director Marilyn Fox on Directing ALBEE/PINTER
Tony Award winning playwrights Edward Albee and Harold Pinter, who have left indelible marks in world theatre, both give voice to the outlandish and amusing behavior of humans in many of their dark comedies. Pacific Resident Theatre is offering a retrospective of two of their early one acts in tandem, both first produced in 1960. Albee's Fam and Yam, set in an upper Eastside penthouse, examines an encounter between two unnamed playwrights, one famous, one not, offering Albee's biting wit and incisive satire at its best. In Pinter's The Dumb Waiter, two working-class hitmen wait in a basement for their next assignment. I decided to speak with Pacific Resident Theatre's Artistic Director, Marilyn Fox, about the production.
DISNEYS WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION to Play Limited Engagement in Lo Photo
DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH: THE NEW MUSICAL STAGE ADAPTATION to Play Limited Engagement in Los Angeles
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be make its West Coast debut beginning November 23rd.

