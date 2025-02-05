13,500+ Local Students To Experience 55TH ANNUAL BLUE RIBBON CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL At The Music Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over three days, from March 12–14, 2025, The Music Center will be the ultimate destination for more than 13,500 local fifth grade students eager to visit L.A.'s performing arts center to participate in the 55th annual Blue Ribbon Children's Festival.

Their life-changing adventure will begin inside The Music Center's iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion with a performance by a professional dance company followed by the students themselves participating in a choreographed dance routine. Many of these young guests will be experiencing a live performing arts event for the first time.

“Now is the time to share the wonder that dance brings to the young people of Los Angeles County. After the devastation of the wildfires, Angelenos of all ages are seeking opportunities for joy and a sense of community. These performances provide that,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “For 55 years, The Blue Ribbon Children's Festival has inspired hundreds of thousands of children in Los Angeles. We hope the lives of our young guests will be uplifted by these beautiful and inspiring artists and that they will experience joy, solace and connection at L.A.'s performing arts center, especially during these trying times.”On each day of the three-day festival, approximately 4,500 fifth grade students will attend a performance by New York-based Parsons Dance, one of the world's premier contemporary dance companies, in The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The dance troupe, whose dynamic fusion of styles combine athleticism, grace and unparalleled innovation, will perform four works: Nascimento (1990), The Road (2021), The Rare Walk (2019) and Mr. Withers (2023). Following Parsons Dance's live performance, the students will have the exciting opportunity to dance a short choreography all together on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center.

The dance was created especially for them by Music Center Teaching Artist Tara Cook Davis and inspired by the dance company's music and choreography. Each student also will receive a copy of the book My Journey Through The Music Center, which introduces them to The Music Center‘s four theatres and the performing arts presented in each venue. The 26-page illustrated book, made possible by a generous $1 million gift from Blue Ribbon member Maxine Dunitz to ensure all participating students receive a copy in perpetuity, also includes profiles of performers and behind-the-scenes staff, selected vocabulary used in the performing arts and fun facts about The Music Center.

“We are thrilled to bring the performing arts to local fifth grade students for the 55th year! The Blue Ribbon Children's Festival welcomes our local students to come experience the exhilaration of a live performance and explore their own artistry,” said Mary Ann Hunt-Jacobsen, president of The Blue Ribbon. “Many of our young guests have been through a lot this year. We hope they discover how comforting and life-enriching the performing arts can be in their lives and their communities—the magic of The Music Center is incredible!”

Debuting in 1970, The Blue Ribbon Children's Festival is California's longest-continuing free arts learning initiative. It is spearheaded by The Blue Ribbon, the premier women's support organization of The Music Center whose members champion the performing arts and are committed to arts education, volunteerism and financial support for L.A.'s only performing arts destination. For more information about The Blue Ribbon Children's Festival, visit musiccenter.org/brcf.

Comments