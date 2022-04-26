Yngwie Malmsteen Comes To Patchogue Theatre Next Week

Swedish guitar virtuoso Ynwie Malmsteen performs at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Tuesday, May 3 at 8:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $35.00 - $75.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

Yngwie Johann Malmsteen is a world-renowned guitarist from Stockholm, Sweden. As a young boy, Yngwie originally had no interest in music, but that all changed on September 18th, 1970 when he saw a TV special on the late Jimi Hendrix. Seven-year-old Yngwie watched in awe as Hendrix blasted the audience with torrents of feedback and sacrificed his guitar in flames. The day Jimi Hendrix died, the guitar-playing Yngwie was born.

Yngwie Malmsteen's career has spanned over 40 years with over twenty albums to his name. Drawing influence from classical composers such as Bach, Paganini, and Vivaldi, Yngwie is responsible for birthing the neo-classical genre to the world of rock.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1104170?performanceId=10985259