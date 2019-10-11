Win 2 Premium Tickets To Every Performance During Summer 2020 Season At John Drew Theater

Earn Rockstar Status at Guild Hall of East Hampton! Bid to win two premium seat tickets to every single performance in the historic John Drew Theater at Guild Hall for the entire 2020 Summer Season!

The John Drew Theater (JDT), is a 1931 jewel-box proscenium stage celebrating nearly a century of performing arts. The 2020 Summer Season will be released on April 1, 2020. The season spans Memorial Day to Labor Day. Does not apply to rentals. The roster of world-class performers who have made recent appearances at the Drew includes Academy, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning luminaries Alec Baldwin, Matthew Broderick, Blythe Danner, James Earl Jones, Patti LuPone, Wynton Marsalis, Liza Minnelli, Leslie Odom, Jr., Audra McDonald, Laurie Metcalf, Steve Martin, and Marlo Thomas; dance companies Alvin Ailey, New York City Ballet, and Pilobolus; performance artists Laurie Anderson and Meredith Monk; directors Robert Wilson, Susan Stroman, Tony Walton, and Julie Taymor; comedians Jay Leno, Joy Behar, John Leguizamo, Jerry Seinfeld, Martin Short, and J.B. Smoove; and legendary musicians Mavis Staples, Patti Smith, and The Beach Boys.

The 360-seat theater has evolved into a vital year-round institution with more than 100 presentations annually, including plays, opera, concerts, film, readings, comedy, dance, lectures, and symposia. Recent renovations retained the theater's original 1930s era charm while providing state-of-the-art technical standards with an automated lighting grid and fully digital audio.

Dates

Experience occurs from May 25, 2020 to Sep 07, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Lot #1894706

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

About

the Charity

Guild Hall of East Hampton

Guild Hall is one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof.

Explore the full auction





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You